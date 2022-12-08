U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.66
    -0.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.33 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6300
    +0.1060 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,191.17
    +366.45 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.16
    +10.47 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Stacey Babson Kaplan Named Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer

·2 min read

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that Stacey Babson Kaplan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer of Terex Corporation, effective immediately. With this expansion of duties, she will add Sustainability to her longstanding role heading Ethics & Compliance for the Company. She serves on the Terex Executive Leadership Team and the Environmental, Social and Governance Executive Steering Committee, reporting to John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Stacey Babson Kaplan
Stacey Babson Kaplan

"Stacey's new assignment acknowledges her significant and growing role in overseeing Terex's initiatives in ESG," Mr. Garrison said. "Terex has long been highly active in ESG activities, and Stacey is helping us take this commitment to an even higher level."

Ms. Babson Kaplan joined Terex in 2002 as Corporate Counsel, Human Resources Compliance. In 2005, she was appointed Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Employment & Global Diversity. She was named Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer in 2008.

She holds a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.

About Terex
Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information
Paretosh Misra
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: 203-604-3977
Email: paretosh.misra@terex.com

(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stacey-babson-kaplan-named-senior-vice-president-chief-sustainability-and-compliance-officer-301698616.html

SOURCE Terex Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Despite a Big Paper Loss, I'm Not Planning to Sell This Beleaguered Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    Unfortunately, the stock has lost a lot of value since I made my initial investment. As interest rates fell, many borrowers refinanced their mortgages to lower rates. This forced Annaly to make lower-yielding investments, which impacted its income and its ability to pay dividends.

  • Why Shares of Nio and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rising Today

    Media reports suggest that Hong Kong could relax certain restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Pauses Buybacks to Recover Q3 Loss

    Lincoln National (LNC) puts share buybacks on temporary hold to regain financial strength as well as cope with the substantial losses incurred in the third quarter of 2022.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • Here's Why General Electric (GE) Shares are Down 10% YTD

    General Electric (GE) is plagued by persistent supply-chain disruptions, weakness in the Power and Renewable Energy segments and foreign currency headwinds.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Buy?

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top healthcare company that generates the bulk of its revenue from medicine that treats HIV. Lenacapavir is an HIV treatment that would require patients to receive an injection just twice a year. It's a significant change from the daily pills many HIV patients are accustomed to taking today.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which is down 60% year to date, and why that might be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Multiple Headwinds Pulled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares in Q3

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.

  • GameStop misses on earnings, considers acquisitions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that GameStop is considering acquisitions following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Carvana Was Bouncing Back Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rallying Thursday, one day after the stock plunged on news that its major creditors had teamed up to negotiate with the online used car dealer, a sign that they were preparing for the company to go bankrupt. There was no specific news out on Carvana Thursday, but its recovery looked like a classic dead cat bounce. First, Apollo and Pimco, two of Carvana's biggest creditors that together hold $4 billion of its debt, signed a deal to work together in the event of a bankruptcy.

  • 2 Top-Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    After a 13-year bull-market run driven primarily by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, growth stocks have tanked this year, and the index is down 30% in 2022. Stand out tech stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have lost at least 20% of their value this year, but Wall Street still expects them to grow some 50% or more this year and beyond. Let's take a closer look at why each of these tech stocks are worth considering heading before we head into 2023.

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a