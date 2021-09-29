Stacey Browning Joins AllianceHCM Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, a leading provider of payroll and human resource software solutions, announced that it has appointed HR Tech industry-veteran Stacey Browning to its Board of Directors. Browning spent over 25 years with Paycor (PYCR) ultimately serving as President, and has extensive experience across marketing, product development, acquisition integration, and operations in the Human Capital Management (HCM) space.

"The market for payroll, HR, and all HCM related services remains vast, so I'm very excited to join the AllianceHCM Board and leverage my background with a focus on accelerating growth," said Browning. "What stands out at Alliance is their solid commitment to existing clients, but what was especially impressive to me was Alliance's industry leading HCM technology platform, AllPay."

AllianceHCM is led by Founder and CEO Randy Norwood who commented, "We are thrilled to have someone of Stacey's reputation and industry experience join our board. Stacey helped build Paycor into the largest independent HCM provider in the U.S. prior to their IPO, and we are honored to have her expertise at Alliance. Our team has built a great HCM product and a solid organizational foundation, and it's time to take our success at Alliance to even more markets and clients. Having someone like Stacey on our Board will further our ability to scale."

ABOUT ALLIANCE:

Alliance Human Capital Management is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions, with over 3,500 clients and trusted by over 200,000 customer employees. For the past 30 years, Alliance has supported the unique needs of clients across diverse industries throughout the United States. Alliance's proprietary online software, AllPay, delivers payroll and human capital management solutions in a single, cloud-based database.

