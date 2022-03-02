U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.50
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,074.25
    +68.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.90
    +10.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.12
    +6.71 (+6.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -15.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.05
    +2.90 (+9.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2980
    +0.4080 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,013.44
    -479.62 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.88
    +15.89 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.88
    +45.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

STACK CAPITAL INVESTS $3.8 MILLION USD INTO PROVE AND ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STCK-WT.TO
  • STCK.TO

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Stack Capital Group Inc. ("Stack Capital") (TSX: STCK) (TSX: STCK.WT) is pleased to announce that it has invested $3.8 million USD into Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"), a leading provider of digital consumer identity verification and authentication solutions. Currently used by over 1,000 businesses across 200+ countries, including nine of the top ten financial institutions in the United States, the digital 'trust' that the Prove solutions deliver enable businesses to streamline customer acquisition and provide frictionless servicing, while mitigating fraud and enhancing consumer data privacy and choice. Recently named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 List for 2021, Prove achieved significant growth during 2017-2020, and is now only one of 29 companies to have made the list at least five times.

Stack Capital Group Inc. Logo (TSX:STCK) (CNW Group/Stack Capital Group Inc.)
Stack Capital Group Inc. Logo (TSX:STCK) (CNW Group/Stack Capital Group Inc.)

Prove's core offering is the Phone-Centric Identity™ solution which enable banks and other businesses operating within financial services, payments, cryptocurrency, insurance, healthcare, and retail to acquire new clients or engage with existing customers while mitigating fraud and enhancing consumer data privacy. The cloud solutions and phone intelligence-driven APIs offered by Prove are easily orchestrated to modernize every aspect of a business and its digital operations, from onboarding, to servicing, to payments. This solution has been shown to drive 75% in fraud reduction and a 35% reduction in onboarding abandonment.

"Solutions that can help improve identity verification and authentication are extremely attractive and valuable in this day and age," said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. "Prove and its Phone-Centric Identity™ solution helps companies operating across various sectors, and of all sizes, achieve their respective growth objectives, while making daily transactions easier and more secure for consumers. The future growth prospects for Prove are extremely compelling and we're excited to include the business as part of the investment portfolio at Stack Capital."

To access Stack's investment overview on Prove, along with any of its other portfolio investments, please click here.

Additionally, Stack Capital would like to announce that it plans to release its fiscal year 2021 financial results before market open on March 10, 2022.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

SOURCE Stack Capital Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c0734.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • GM sells its stake in troubled electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors

    General Motors has sold its stake in struggling electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors.

  • War, Surging Oil, Powell, SoFi and Baseball - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures rise as oil surges past $110 a barrel; Jerome Powell heads to the Capitol; SoFi stock jumps one earnings beat; and Major League Baseball is canceled, for now.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?