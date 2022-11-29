U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.75
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,868.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,659.00
    +42.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    +1.68 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +14.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0365
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +1.58 (+7.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3500
    -0.5510 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.23
    +280.51 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +8.80 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.39
    +57.37 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Stack Capital Invests $8 Million USD Into Locus Robotics

Stack Capital Group Inc.
·3 min read
Stack Capital Group Inc.
Stack Capital Group Inc.

  • Locus robots help deliver a 2X-3X increase in productivity

  • Customer base includes over 90 leading global companies, including DHL (ETR:DPW), and over 230 sites under contract worldwide

  • Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) pricing model paves the way for increased adoption of its solutions – eliminating the need for customers to incur a large, upfront capital expenditure

  • Locus successfully raised $117 million USD as part of its Series F funding, at a valuation close to $2 billion USD

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (TSX:STCK and STCK.WT) (“Stack Capital”), an investment holding company that invests in some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive growth & late-stage private companies, is pleased to announce that it has invested $8 million USD into preferred shares of Locus Robotics, Inc. (“Locus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of enterprise robotics solutions for some of the world’s most dynamic warehouses and leading brands operating in third-party logistics, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and the industrial sectors. Stack Capital’s investment was part of the recently announced $117 million USD Series F funding which brought its valuation close to $2 billion USD and included Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE:GS), G2 Venture Partners, SuRo Capital, Next 47, Stafford Capital Partners, HESTA, Newton Investment Management North America, Gray’s Creek Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Hercules Capital, Inc., BOND, and Scale Venture Partners.

Designed to work collaboratively alongside human labor, Locus’ suite of robots transform large-scale warehouse fulfillment and distribution facilities with industry-leading, intelligent, and dynamically scalable solutions that reduce costs, improve productivity, and enhance overall efficiency. Its RaaS pricing model dramatically reduces the upfront costs typically associated with outfitting a warehouse facility, saving its clients a significant capital expenditure. Combined with monthly operating savings in the form of a 2X-3X increase in productivity, and a large reduction in the cost per pick, the return on investment for customers is fast – making Locus a clear and compelling value add.

“Locus has built an impressive platform of robotic solutions during the past several years and we’re extremely excited to invest into the business,” said Jeff Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Stack Capital. “As an innovative leader in flexible and intelligent robotics automation, Locus is uniquely positioned to help modern warehouse facilities deal with operating challenges such as labor shortages, compressed margins, reliability, along with the overall need to become more efficient. With an attractive RaaS pricing model, a quick ROI for new customers, and growing adoption within its existing customer base of leading third-party logistics and retailers – the future for Locus looks extremely bright.”

To access Stack Capital’s investment overview on Locus, along with any of its other portfolio investments, click here.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Stack Capital common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as Stack Capital’s administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for Stack Capital.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647.280.3307
brian@stackcapitalgroup.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    While some of these stocks were admittedly overvalued, there were also a select group of fantastic companies with prosperous futures that saw their stock prices fall steeply even though their underlying businesses remained strong. As Morgan Creek Capital Management founder Mark Yusko once said, "Only in the stock market do people run out of the store when things go on sale." Three growth stocks with tremendous profit potential right now are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 billion cash call

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering, which is part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs, is intended to help fund the bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The offering, which is guaranteed by a group of banks, will raise as much as 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) and follows a 1.76 billion-franc share placement where Saudi National Bank took a 9.9% shareholding in Credit Suisse.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2023:

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 million in cash

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 a share, or about $615 million in cash. The news sent Apollo's stock, which closed Monday at $6, up 61% in premarket trade. The company has a portfolio of devices used in endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity, and is expected to generate net sales of about $76 million in 2022. "En

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Selling US$153m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$153m worth of...

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.