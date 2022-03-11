U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.50
    -10.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,069.00
    -83.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,547.25
    -38.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.90
    -8.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.61
    +1.59 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.20
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.57
    -1.88 (-5.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8490
    +0.7190 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,059.00
    +49.55 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.96
    -2.56 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.65
    +41.56 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

New Stack Ventures Raises $42.6M for Its Second Fund, Dedicated to Investing in Silicon Valley Outsiders

·5 min read

The second largest single-partner U.S. fund ever raised between the coasts, the Chicago-based firm will continue investing in mission-driven founders building companies outside traditional tech hubs

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today New Stack Ventures, an early-stage venture fund dedicated to investing in Silicon Valley outsiders, announced it has raised $42.6 million for its second fund. This fund is the second largest single-partner (solo capitalist) funds ever raised between the coasts–outside of San Francisco/Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and New York City–and follows a $6M raise for the first fund in 2018.

New Stack Ventures makes angel, pre-seed, and seed stage investments into B2B SaaS startups transforming large legacy industries like finance, healthcare, cyber security, supply chain, construction, and real estate. The firm has a current portfolio of 38 companies including Hologram, Cybrary, Fairmarkit, and Covie. New Stack also intentionally seeks deals outside of Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The Chicago-based fund is naturally drawn to the Midwest as a focus region–notable area investments include Tovala, TripScout, and Hologram–but it takes a global lens to investing, with recent deals in Toronto and Guadalajara.

Breaking the Silicon Valley Model

The Midwest is seeing an explosion of tech startups and unicorns, akin to the Bay Area several years ago. There are more unicorns in the Midwest today than there were in the Bay Area in 2014–the year Moran launched the first VC podcast, The Full Ratchet. Chicago is now home to 20 tech unicorns, with 12 produced in 2021 alone. That makes Chicago competitive with better-known tech hubs: only the San Francisco Bay Area minted more unicorns last year.

New Stack Ventures's philosophy is that industry outsiders–those not from the typical Silicon Valley background or located in the major tech hubs–tend to drive the most innovation and success. Many of the biggest unicorns and companies today were started by non-insiders. As such, the firm's portfolio doesn't represent the founder that commonly receives funding: Stanford-educated, Google-trained, Bay Area-located. New Stack's secret for success is finding value in places typically overlooked by other investors. The fund is dedicated to investing intentionally outside of the traditional Silicon Valley formula, and looks for mission-driven founders with an irrational commitment to their cause–regardless of location, background or circumstance.

Outsiders Investing in Outsiders

The New Stack Ventures team reflects this outsider philosophy. Founder and General Partner Nick Moran came to investing from the corporate world, and does not have the typical background of most tech investors. Previously Moran worked for Danaher in M&A and Product Management, where he developed one of the most successful products in the company's history — an analytical device for testing compounds in drinking water.

While he may not come from a typical investing background, Moran has long been a trusted voice in venture. When he began angel investing in 2013, Moran found the startup fundraising process to be confusing and opaque. To learn more and interview managers one-on-one, Moran launched the first venture podcast back in May 2014, The Full Ratchet, to foster transparency in the industry. New Stack was one of the first VC funds syndicated on the AngelList platform shortly thereafter in 2015.

Unlike the majority of emerging managers today, Moran did not spin-out from an existing venture fund. Drawing on his experience as a former operator and angel investor, Moran and his team have built the fund full-stack themselves, including internal and external software systems to help identify the most promising startups. In keeping with their belief that closed networks don't scale, the firm recently launched an outbound software sourcing tool called Seeker, which finds a startup the moment it has a digital presence (website, Form D filing, etc.), sourcing 9,000 potential deals to-date. New Stack's public-facing inbound software tool VC Rank, which provides founders with customized lists of VC funds, has sourced 2,600 potential deals to-date.

"From the beginning, our investing strategy has been centered around disrupting the VC model. We are a fund of firsts: the first venture podcast, an early AngelList syndicate, and first to use software to find deals," said Nick Moran, Founder and General Partner, New Stack Ventures. "We don't believe in walled gardens–we believe in creating open systems, providing supportive capital and changing the standard venture model for the future."

To learn more or to send a pitch, please visit https://www.newstack.vc/.

About New Stack Ventures

New Stack Ventures is an early stage fund dedicated to investing in Silicon Valley outsiders. Based in Chicago, the single-partner fund makes angel, pre-seed, and seed stage investments–typically between $500K - $1.5M–into early-stage startups, and intentionally seeks founders with non-traditional tech backgrounds or companies located outside the major tech hubs. Founder and General Partner Nick Moran launched the first venture podcast, The Full Ratchet, back in May 2014 to foster transparency in the industry–the podcast now has more than 74,000 subscribers. New Stack was also one of the first VC funds syndicated on AngelList.

Find them at https://www.newstack.vc/ and follow them on LinkedIn and @TheFullRatchet.

Lauren Graffort
PR Representative
BuzzKat, Inc. for New Stack Ventures
6618039432
lgraffort@gmail.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-stack-ventures-raises-42-6m-for-its-second-fund-dedicated-to-investing-in-silicon-valley-outsiders-301500719.html

SOURCE New Stack Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanU.S

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.