Stacker Crane Market to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Stacker Crane Market by Operation Type (Semi-automatic and Automatic), End-use Industry (Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Others), Application, Type, & Region – Forecast to 2022-2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the global market study on stacker cranes, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021 to US$ 2 billion in 2032. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the stacker crane market growth due to the rise of end-use industries and the adoption of AS/RS to improve material handling and logistics.

Attributes

Details

Stacker Crane Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)

7%

Stacker Crane Market (2032)

US$ 2 Bn

Stacker Crane Market Attraction

Growing need for smart logistics to remain a key driver.

ASRS reduces the need for human interaction in basic tasks such as exact storage of an item at a preset place, retrieval of an item, and transporting commodities to certain processing or interface locations using a stacker crane system. As a result, ASRS deployment lowers labor costs and increases space utilization. The use of ASRS systems and the adoption of stacker cranes are projected to be driven by rising warehouse rents and decreasing warehouse availability.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14302

Stackers provide better accessibility in closed and compact places, maybe readily moved from one position to another, are less expensive to operate, and are simple to maintain. Furthermore, in recent years, the requirement for safe and effective material handling equipment in numerous cross-industry verticals has increased the sales of stacker cranes.

These benefits are expected to propel the stacker crane market size further in the coming years. Furthermore, technological improvements and innovations in stackers provide profitable growth prospects for market participants. However, the rising trend of forklift use is expected to stifle market growth.

The expense of installing a stacker crane design is expensive at first. Setting up this system needs precision, which necessitates the use of expert staff. In addition, maintaining and updating numerous subsystems is often prohibitively expensive for businesses. Small and medium-sized businesses find it challenging to make such large investments. Stacker crane systems, storage units, and racks are all included in the initial price of an automated storage and retrieval system.

Installing a stacker crane warehouse and system has a hefty upfront cost. This technology demands precise setup, which necessitates the use of experienced staff. In addition, the expense of maintaining and updating numerous subsystems is frequently significant for businesses. For small and medium-sized businesses, making such large investments is tough. As per the stacker crane market trends, storage units and racks are among the high-cost initial components of an automated storage and retrieval system.

Key Takeaways:

  • Owing of rising usage in China and India, the Asia Pacific is expected to occupy the greatest share of the stacker crane market opportunities by 2027.

  • The single-column segment will have the biggest stacker crane market share during the projected period. Due to its application in the fast-moving goods industry, the single-column category is likely to have a large market share over the forecast period.

  • New product developments and expansions will provide profitable prospects for market players in the next five years.

  • Emerging Trends in the stacker crane market predict rising demand for automated storage and retrieval solutions.

  • The fastest-growing segment is projected to be automatic stacker cranes. The automatic stacker crane is a low-energy mechanism that stores and retrieves items in a single cycle.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14302

Comparative View of Adjacent Stacker Crane Market

Attributes

Stacker Crane
Market

Industrial Control
Systems Security
Market

Outdoor Power Equipment
Market

CAGR (2022 - 2032)

7%

6.5%

3%

Market Value (2026)

US$ 1.5 Bn

US$ 25 Bn

US$ 27 Bn

Growth Factor

Demand for smart logistics to drive the market growth.

Increase in digitalization and demand for ICS security solutions to drive growth.

Huge economic burden of allergic diseases and increased funding in the development of allergy diagnostics to underpin sales.

Opportunity

Rising industrial growth in the emerging economies to offer opportunities.

Rise in the demand for managed security services to offer opportunities.

Emerging countries such as China and India to offer lucrative opportunities.

Key Trends

New product developments as well as expansion to offer opportunities.

Investments in energy & utility verticals to offer high adoption potential.

Investments in energy & utility verticals to offer high adoption potential.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14302

Competitive Landscape

Swisslog AG (Switzerland), Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Murata Machinery Ltd (Japan), and Kion Group AG dominate the stacker crane market (Germany).

Stacker crane market demand analysis indicates that these organizations provide turnkey crane automation services and extensive global distribution networks. These organizations have implemented broad expansion tactics, including collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, to gain traction in the developing market for stacker cranes.

  • AFT Industries, a supplier of material handling equipment to car manufacturers, signed a strategic collaboration deal with Daifuku Industries in February 2021.

  • Doosan Logistics Solutions announced a strategic agreement with Chinese robotics firm Greek+ in November 2020 to sell and maintain autonomous logistics robots in South Korea. Greek+ has a 16 percent share of the autonomous mobile robot market. The acquisition is intended to boost its product range and help it retain its position in the logistics and automation sector using stacker crane market adoption trends.

Stacker Crane Market Key Segments
By Operation Type:

  • Semi-automatic

  • Automatic

By End-use Industry:

  • Consumer Goods

  • E-commerce/Retail and Wholesale

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Application:

  • Autostart

  • Early Baggage Storage (EBS)

  • Sortation System

  • Robotized Order Preparation

By Type:

  • Single Column

  • Double Column

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14302

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Instrument Transformer Market: According to research estimates, Instrument Transformer Market is predicted to witness continuous growth in the next decade i.e. 2021-2031.

Welding Guns Market: Insights revealed by the latest assessment on welding guns market portray substantial gains, with the market expanding at over 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Solid Vacuum Reclosers Market: According to research, the Solid Vacuum Reclosers market is projected to grow steadily across regions, around 6% projected CAGR over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Rotary Limit Switches Market: According to a research study, the Rotary Limit Switches market is set to witness a steady and a healthy growth during 2021 – 2031 with a CAGR of 5% to 6%.

Power Load Switches Market: According to a research study, the Power Load Switches market is set to witness a steady and a healthy growth during 2021 – 2031 with a CAGR of 7% to 8%.

Light Gauge Framing System Market: According to research estimates, the Light Gauge Framing System market is projected to grow steadily across regions, expanding at approximately 4% CAGR over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

LED Modular Display Market: According to study the LED Modular Display market is projected to expand between 10% and 14% CAGR during the 2021 to 2031 assessment period.

LASER Light Cables Market: As per latest research estimates, the LASER light cables market is expected to witness a high growth in the forecast period 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 14 to 15%.

Hoist and Elevator Motors Market: According to latest assessment, the hoist and elevator motors market is expected to increase multi-fold during 2021 to 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4%-6% over the said period.

Hi Lift Jack Market: According to assessment, the Hi Lift Jack market is projected to witness growth over 4% to 6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stacker-crane-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/stacker-crane-market


