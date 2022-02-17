U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    -23.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    -167.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.00
    -97.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.40
    -15.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.50
    -2.16 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.90
    +15.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0980
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,281.18
    -674.22 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.12
    -17.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.30
    -45.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

The stacker crane market size is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

With the growth of end-use industry and adaptation of AS/RS to improve material handling and logistics Asia-pacific is forecasted to lead the stacker crane market. AS/RS assists in optimum utilization of space and reducing labor costs.

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stacker Crane Market by Type, Operation Type, End-Use Industry, Robotic Stacker Crane Market & Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229814/?utm_source=GNW
The real estate prices in several developed countries are rising due to the increasing gap between demand and supply.

The availability of real estate for warehouses in Europe is almost saturated, and the demand is still rising.Other developed countries in Asia Pacific and North America need to optimize space utilization.

This has become imperative considering the ever-growing population and demand for consumer goods. ASRS is likely to be used to meet this increased warehousing requirement.

Rising popularity of automated material handling equipment and warehouses
Low cost of capital, fast return on investment (ROI), and a high degree of possibility of customization encourage manufacturing companies to invest more in factory automation and automated warehouse. AMH equipment are used in end-use industries such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare, aviation, metals & heavy machinery industries. Reduction in production time, lesser errors, increased workplace safety& ergonomics, the possibility to improve production volume, and increased accuracy and repeatability are few advantages of AMH. The widespread use of AMH equipment, such as automated guided vehicles (AGV), ASRS, conveyors, stacker cranes, and robots, helps fulfill the requirements related to material handlings, such as pick and place, storage, retrieval, and transportation. AMH equipment enables just-in-time (JIT) delivery of raw materials, computerized control of received assembled parts, and tracking articles in factories and storage places.
The warehouse automation allows for increased throughput, better resource utilization, reduced labor, lesser operational costs, decreased handling and storage costs, lesser human error, increased productivity and efficiency, and smaller stockout events. Hence, the warehouse automation market is growing.

Automatic stacker crane segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period as they are fast improving their ability to operate without human interventions
Automatic stacker cranes are piloted by the warehouse control system.They are pre-programmed with the help of an algorithm to perform the detection of goods through sensors.

An automatic stacker crane eliminates the idle time and unnecessary movements through pre-calculation with the help of a warehouse management system. Thus, the user can improve the capacity and efficiency of their warehouse with the same floor space.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027
Asia Oceania is projected to hold the largest share of the stacker crane market by 2027 because of the increasing adoption in China, and, India.While other countries in the region such as Japan and South Korea are projected to improve their share through the up-gradation and retrofitting of existing stacker crane systems.

Furthermore, global stacker crane OEMs are relocating their operations in the region.The technology transfer has led to growth in the number of local players which is expected to reduce the cost of stacker crane adaptation in the region.

Hence the region is expected to increase its share during the forecast period.
In-depth interviews were conducted with CXOs, VPs, directors from business development, marketing, product development/innovation teams, independent consultants, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.
• By Company Type: OEM - 80%, Tier I - 20%
• By Designation: D Level - 30%, C Level - 60%, and Others - 10%
• By Region: Asia Pacific - 60%, Europe - 20%, North America - 10%, and Rest of the World – 10%
The stacker crane market comprises prominent players such as Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Kion Group AG (Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd(Japan), SSI Schäfer (Germany), Swisslog AG (Switzerland).

Research Coverage:
The study segments the stacker crane market and forecasts the market size based on type (single column and double column), operation type (semi-automatic and automatic ), end-use industry (consumer goods, pharmaceutical, e-commerce/retail & wholesale, automotive, and others), application type and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall stacker crane market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229814/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMone

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Stocks Mixed, Havens Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed on Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine and a flurry of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletThe Stoxx 600 Index steadied after reve