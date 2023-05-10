Stack's Bowers Galleries Announces Grand Opening for Boston Gallery

BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stack's Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new gallery in downtown Boston, located at 84 State Street facing Merchant's Row, a stone's throw from Faneuil Hall.

$1,000 bill from 1882, which was redeemable for gold coins until 1933. Only five of these are known to exist and today it is worth upwards of $400,000.

As one of the world's leading rare coin and currency dealers and auctioneers with a 90-year history, the firm enjoys long-standing relationships with museums, galleries, coin shops, dealers and collectors in the Boston area. From this new location in the heart of New England, Stack's Bowers Galleries will provide world-renowned expertise and enhance their ability to assist the public with their rare coin and currency needs.

Gallery Manager, Stanley Chu, was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, and is a life member at the American Numismatic Association, the New England Numismatic Association, the Nashua Coin Club, and the Florida United Numismatists. Since 2016, he has been a volunteer district representative for the American Numismatic Association representing the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. His expertise in the field and his superb customer relations skills will provide valuable services to those in the area.

Chu and his staff will provide these expert services to all customers:

Buying all U.S. and World Coins, Paper Money, Tokens and Medals

Auction Consignments

Direct Sales and Purchases

Free Verbal Appraisals

Bullion Transactions

On display at the grand opening on Thursday, May 11 will be a wide variety of coins and paper money from around the world highlighted by rarities from colonial New England pedigreed to The Sydney F. Martin Collection, including an example of the very first coin struck in the North American colonies, a New England shilling, minted in Boston in 1652. Visitors will be able to view an incredible $1,000 bill from 1882, which was redeemable for gold coins until 1933. Only five of these are known to exist and today it is worth upwards of $400,000.

Story continues

For more information on the store opening, contact Christine Karstedt, Executive Vice President at ckarstedt@stacksbowers.com.

Media Contact:

Jarrod Holland

910.431.3322

358823@email4pr.com

Stack's Bowers Galleries' New Boston Showroom

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stacks-bowers-galleries-announces-grand-opening-for-boston-gallery-301821122.html

SOURCE Stack's Bowers Galleries