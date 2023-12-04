Stadio Holdings (JSE:SDO) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Stadio Holdings' (JSE:SDO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Stadio Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = R294m ÷ (R2.4b - R372m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Stadio Holdings has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Stadio Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Stadio Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Stadio Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Stadio Holdings are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 22%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Stadio Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

Our Take On Stadio Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Stadio Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 46% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to continue researching Stadio Holdings, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Stadio Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.