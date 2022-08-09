U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.75
    -17.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,735.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,081.75
    -101.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.00
    -7.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.78
    +1.02 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.06
    +0.91 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0410
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,264.71
    -907.71 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.33
    -2.55 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.33
    +3.96 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Stadium Goers Root for High-Tech Outings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORCL

New Oracle survey shows fans want tech to cut waits and boost interactions with favorite teams and artists

Many fans draw the tech line at robot umpires and referees

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From their mobile devices to the metaverse, consumers are looking to tech to level-up their stadium outings, according to a new Oracle Food and Beverage survey. For example, 57% of stadium goers would love to pre-order food and drinks to avoid the lines and 53% think it would be amazing to engage with their favorite teams and artists in the metaverse.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

From their mobile devices to the metaverse, consumers are looking to tech to level up their stadium outings.

"Stadium visitors want the best of both worlds; they seek the excitement of live in-person viewing but want the experience to feel as convenient as other parts of their life, such as ordering take-out," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager at Oracle Food and Beverage. "While providing an immersive and seamless journey presents challenges to stadium operators, fans' increased expectations have also created opportunity to bring innovation and digitalization into the traditional stadium sphere."

The survey conducted by Oracle research partner Untold Insights, polled 5,640 global consumers* in May 2022. Score your copy of the "Stadium without Borders: Stadium technology and trends in 2022 and beyond" report: https://www.oracle.com/industries/food-beverage/sports-entertainment/consumer-trends-2022/

Tech creating a homerun experience before, during, and after the game
From entering the stadium through to getting player stats, consumers want technology that will give them more bang for their stadium buck:

  • 53% think it would be amazing to engage with their favorite teams and artists in the metaverse (such as virtual "backstage/stadium" tours and meet-ups, shopping for merchandise, etc.). This sentiment was especially true of sports fans (64%), and millennials (65%)

  • 42% say they'd like to use their fingerprint, rather than a ticket, to enter a stadium

  • 38% (the #1 preference) want to view sports stats through their mobile device

  • 53% of respondents are interested in receiving special offers for pre-game activities

Speed and convenience of digital wins over fans

With staffing shortages lingering, fans believe customer service is getting worse at stadiums and are counting on tech to speed the process and shorten wait times:

  • 42% are frustrated with waiting in long lines for concessions

  • 53% would prefer a more flexible, self-serve digital experience versus interacting with staff during live stadium events

  • 57% love the idea of pre-ordering food and drink for pick at a specific time

  • 33% of people will pay extra to pre-order their meal if it means a shorter wait

"Today's fans expect an experience that extends beyond the game. They are looking for great food, friendly service, engaging promotions and hopefully a win for the orange and black," said Bill Schlough, senior vice president and chief information officer, San Francisco Giants. "Technology is playing an increasingly important role in delivering these experiences from the moment a fan begins planning their trip to Oracle Park. For example, more and more fans are bypassing the concession lines by ordering food on their mobile device so they don't miss any of the action on the field. Oracle's technology is helping us bring these offerings to life and continually reimagine how we can enhance the experience for our fans."

Robot recruits – foe or friends?

The survey showed that fans are mixed on the contentious topic of moving to robot umpires and referees across various sports. While many consumers are indifferent, whether they are rooting for or against the robots largely depends on their region:

  • 42% of consumers globally hated the idea (36% for US), 29% loved it (30% for US), and 29% are indifferent (34% for US)

  • Leading-off for the 'hate the idea' team is Germany (58%), Italy (53%), Spain (52%), Australia (50%), France (48%), Brazil (44%)

  • Meanwhile, China (54%), and UAE (53%) 'love the idea' of robot umps and refs

To learn how stadiums are winning with our point-of-sale technology and restaurant business analytics please visit Oracle Food and Beverage.

*Countries surveyed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stadium-goers-root-for-high-tech-outings-301601864.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Invested in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s portfolio outperformed the Russell 3000 benchmark Index in the second quarter of 2022. Stock selection and sector allocation contributed to the fund’s performance. For more information on […]

  • Port Canaveral cruise, cargo business storms back so far in 2022

    Cruise and cargo business at Central Florida's primary sea hub, Port Canaveral, is booming. The port has seen more than 2.4 million multiday passengers come through on cruises from Oct. 1 through May 31, said Canaveral Port Authority's most-recent data provided to Orlando Business Journal. Cargo business also has surged at Port Canaveral — primarily with breakbulk/general cargo, juice, petroleum and lumber.

  • Norwegian Makes a Covid Change Royal Caribbean, Carnival Haven't

    Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped tracking covid on cruise ships, the major cruise lines have been making changes to their onboard pandemic-related policies. Now, since the government hasn't set industry standards, each cruise line is responsible for setting its own rules. The CDC set rules under its mandatory conditional sail order, and later under a voluntary program that every major cruise line opted into.

  • 4 Takeaways From Airbnb’s Second Quarter Report

    From the onset of a U.S. Treasury Department probe into attempted payments to hosts at sanctioned Russian banks to restructuring costs related to its work from home policy, Airbnb’s second quarter financial filing had interesting factoids that didn’t receive broad notice. Office of Foreign Assets Control Probe Airbnb said the Office of Foreign Assets Control, […]

  • Dufry's turnover more than doubles as sales inch towards 2019 levels

    (Reuters) -Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry said on Tuesday it saw strong sales momentum continue in July despite the soaring inflation, after its turnover more than doubled in the first six months of the year. The Basel-based group posted a 146% rise in turnover to 2.92 billion Swiss francs ($3.06 billion) in the January to June period, corresponding to 75.5% of the pre-pandemic 2019 levels in constant currency. Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rossinyol, who took over the role from June 1, said the strong momentum had continued into July, when it reached around 90% of 2019 turnover levels.

  • Norwegian ends negative COVID test requirement for vaccinated guests, matching fellow cruise operators

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said Monday it will no longer require vaccinated cruise ship guests at least 12 years old to show a negative COVID test, or to have any COVID-19-related pre-boarding protocols. Meanwhile, unvaccinated guests at least 12 years old will still have to show a negative PCR or Antigen test no more than three days before they board. The cruise operator's moves come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in July that its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships

  • Hong Kong Cuts Quarantine to 3 Hotel-Stay Days

    With its economy in recession, Hong Kong is finally recognizing that it must 'live with Covid' like the rest of the world.

  • Here's how American Airlines' cuts affect Tampa International

    Many of the country’s top airlines are reducing the number of planned flights this fall as they try to recuperate from a summer full of cancellations and delays. American Airlines, the third-largest carrier at Tampa International Airport, is no exception. The Business Journals recently reported that American trimmed about 7,000 flights from its September schedule in about a week.

  • Inspirato debuts new subscription products as it sets business record

    With the new product, it's hoping to attract corporate rewards programs and nonprofits seeking fundraising offerings specifically.

  • Embarrassing, Uncomfortable and Risky: What Flying Is Like for Passengers Who Use Wheelchairs

    Charles Brown has always loved flying. He loves the steady roar of the engine beneath him as the plane rises high above a shrinking ground, turning houses into small blocks of color and cars into floating specks of light below. Brown’s passion evolved from building model airplanes as a child to training in aviation ordnance when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1985. His military career was cut short a year later, when he hit his head diving into a swimming pool and injured his spinal cord, re

  • FTSE 100: Holiday Inn owner IHG announces share buyback as profits more than double

    Intercontinental Hotels Group has posted a surge in profits thanks to a rebound in demand for business and leisure travel.

  • Hilton Grand Vacations among fastest-growing Orlando public companies

    Six large publicly traded Orlando companies have boosted their employee counts in the past two years, while eight reported fewer jobs, according to data from Bloomberg and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • 7 Things You Should Absolutely Not Do as an Airbnb Host

    Owning a rental property is a great way to generate income. If you're going to rent out your income property on a short-term basis, you may opt to list it on a site like Airbnb. There's nothing wrong with talking up your rental property's best features in a listing.

  • Hotel prices aren't dropping as usual for the fall season

    Rates are expected to increase in September and October to an average of $217 per night this fall.

  • Hilton Union Square, Parc 55 hotels in play as owner stares down CMBS loan

    "All options are on the table," said Park Hotels & Resorts CEO Thomas J. Baltimore Jr. Here's when the company expects to make a decision.

  • Travelers endure more than 1,300 domestic flights cancellations over the weekend

    More than 1,300 flights were canceled Saturday and Sunday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, marking another punishing weekend for travel.

  • Estonia, Finland want Europe to end Russian tourist visas

    The leaders of Estonia and Finland want fellow European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, saying they should not be able to take vacations in Europe while the government of Russia carries out a war in Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote Tuesday on Twitter that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right” and that it is “time to end tourism from Russia now.”

  • Sri Lanka travel advice: How has guidance changed and is it safe for holidaymakers amid protests?

    Foreign Office changes guidance as violence continues

  • You've probably never heard of these genius airport hacks

    The airport doesn’t have to be a stressful bookend around your vacation. Learn to travel like a pro with these brilliant insider tips.

  • Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals

    Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said Monday. The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.