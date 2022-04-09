Stadium Lighting Market Size to Grow by USD 114.4 Million | Increase in Stadium Construction Globally to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Stadium Lighting Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stadium Lighting Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the stadium lighting market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 114.4 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increase in stadium construction globally is one of the key drivers supporting the stadium lighting market growth. The growing number of stadium construction and renovation is expected to increase the demand for stadium lighting. Moreover, stadium authorities are focusing more on the lighting amenity as it enhances the viewing experience in the stadium and provides sports broadcasters with high-quality visuals, particularly for slow-motion replays.

Market Challenge: The rise in environmental concerns related to stadium lights is one of the factors hindering the stadium lighting market growth. A surge in the utilization of energy resources is causing an increase in energy dissipation and carbon dioxide emission. Growing environmental concerns, such as global warming and ozone depletion, are resulting in governments across developed and developing nations imposing stringent regulations to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

Key Segment Highlights

The stadium lighting market report is segmented by source (HID, LED, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The HID segment held the largest stadium lighting market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Due to the higher wattage of HID lights, the high energy output of these lights is more suitable for stadium lighting than other applications such as street lighting or car parking. Meanwhile, they have long warm-up and restrike periods. Such suitable factors of HID lights will drive market growth during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for the stadium lighting market in APAC. The growth in the number of stadium construction and renovation projects will fuel the regional growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Stadium Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 114.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., KCL Engineering, LG Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Musco Sports Lighting LLC, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Qualite Sports Lighting LLC, Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., Techline Sports Lighting, Wipro Enterprises Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

