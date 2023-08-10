Stadler Rail AG's (VTX:SRAIL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 26% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Stadler Rail's estimated fair value is CHF43.46 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Stadler Rail is estimated to be 20% undervalued based on current share price of CHF34.58

Analyst price target for SRAIL is CHF33.89 which is 22% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Stadler Rail AG (VTX:SRAIL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF206.2m CHF207.4m CHF232.0m CHF245.0m CHF253.6m CHF259.9m CHF264.4m CHF267.6m CHF269.8m CHF271.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.52% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 1.73% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 0.60% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% CHF195 CHF185 CHF195 CHF194 CHF190 CHF183 CHF176 CHF168 CHF160 CHF152

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF1.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF271m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (6.0%– 0.01%) = CHF4.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF4.6b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= CHF2.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF4.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF34.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Stadler Rail as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.193. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Stadler Rail

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Stadler Rail, there are three pertinent elements you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that Stadler Rail is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does SRAIL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

