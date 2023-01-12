U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,074.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,463.00
    -13.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.20
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2136
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8380
    -0.5870 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,162.44
    +722.74 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.57
    +17.85 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size, Share 2023 (New Research) - Global Industry Statistics, Key Findings, Growth Strategy, New Technologies, Demands, Revenue, Facts & Figures, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2028 Research

Market Reports World
·15 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

The major key players are - BairesDev, Miquido, BEON Tech Studio, DCSL GuideSmiths, Ingenia Agency, Binary Studio, Devlane and many more...

Pune, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market [New Research] report 2023 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. IT Staff Augmentation Service Market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth, and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the IT Staff Augmentation Service Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, the IT Staff Augmentation Service Market forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028. And report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/21602521

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the IT Staff Augmentation Service market at the national and local level forecast the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, revenue, and segment, regional market positions, and segment and country opportunities for growth, key company profiles, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and growth strategies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market

IT Staff Augmentation Service market 2023 delivers a comprehensive overview of the growth rate, industry size, share, recent technology, developments, and trends update. This report also covers a detailed study of geographical regional segments, market dynamics, trends, drivers, restraints, and challenges faced in the industry. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global IT Staff Augmentation Service market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall IT Staff Augmentation Service market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Furthermore, the report added compelling business systems, deals income, CAGR status, and SWOT investigation. It also covers industry segmentations (Manufacture, Type, Applications, and Geographical Regions) with value and volume.

Get a Sample Copy of the IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Research Report 2023

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global IT Staff Augmentation Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global IT Staff Augmentation Service market in terms of revenue.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Report are:

  • BairesDev

  • Miquido

  • BEON Tech Studio

  • DCSL GuideSmiths

  • Ingenia Agency

  • Binary Studio

  • Devlane

  • ClickIT DevOps & Software Development

  • Codup

  • Accelerance

  • WeDevelop

  • Greelow

  • Dev.Pro

  • Solvd

  • Teravision Technologies

  • Andersen

  • Ingenious

  • Five Pack

  • Jappware

  • Mindecs

  • Parthenon Software Group

  • Selleo

Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or a negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restraints included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21602521

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global IT Staff Augmentation Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global IT Staff Augmentation Service market.

Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Frontend Developers

  • Business Analysts

  • Cloud Developers

  • AI/ML Engineers

  • Backend Developers

  • Deep Learning Engineers

  • Others

IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Large Enterprise

  • SME

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The IT Staff Augmentation Service report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global IT Staff Augmentation Service market.

  • The market statistics represented in different IT Staff Augmentation Service segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of IT Staff Augmentation Service are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of IT Staff Augmentation Service.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies IT Staff Augmentation Service, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study are offered.

  • The development scope of IT Staff Augmentation Service in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the IT Staff Augmentation Service market

  • Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of IT Staff Augmentation Service and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/21602521

Detailed TOC of Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Report 2023

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Staff Augmentation Service
1.2 Classification of IT Staff Augmentation Service by Type
1.2.1 Overview: Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
1.2.2 Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021
1.2.3 Frontend Developers
1.2.4 Business Analysts
1.2.5 Cloud Developers
1.2.6 AI/ML Engineers
1.2.7 Backend Developers
1.2.8 Deep Learning Engineers
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market by Application
1.3.1 Overview: Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprise
1.3.3 SME
1.4 Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size & Forecast
1.5 Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size and Forecast by Region
1.5.1 Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 Global IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)
1.5.3 North America IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.4 Europe IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Asia-Pacific IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South America IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.7 Middle East and Africa IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends
1.6.1 IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Drivers
1.6.2 IT Staff Augmentation Service Market Restraints
1.6.3 IT Staff Augmentation Service Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 BairesDev
2.1.1 BairesDev Details
2.1.2 BairesDev Major Business
2.1.3 BairesDev IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.1.4 BairesDev IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.1.5 BairesDev Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.2 Miquido
2.2.1 Miquido Details
2.2.2 Miquido Major Business
2.2.3 Miquido IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.2.4 Miquido IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.2.5 Miquido Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.3 BEON Tech Studio
2.3.1 BEON Tech Studio Details
2.3.2 BEON Tech Studio Major Business
2.3.3 BEON Tech Studio IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.3.4 BEON Tech Studio IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.3.5 BEON Tech Studio Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.4 DCSL GuideSmiths
2.4.1 DCSL GuideSmiths Details
2.4.2 DCSL GuideSmiths Major Business
2.4.3 DCSL GuideSmiths IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.4.4 DCSL GuideSmiths IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.4.5 DCSL GuideSmiths Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.5 Ingenia Agency
2.5.1 Ingenia Agency Details
2.5.2 Ingenia Agency Major Business
2.5.3 Ingenia Agency IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.5.4 Ingenia Agency IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.5.5 Ingenia Agency Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.6 Binary Studio
2.6.1 Binary Studio Details
2.6.2 Binary Studio Major Business
2.6.3 Binary Studio IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.6.4 Binary Studio IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.6.5 Binary Studio Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.7 Devlane
2.7.1 Devlane Details
2.7.2 Devlane Major Business
2.7.3 Devlane IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.7.4 Devlane IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.7.5 Devlane Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.8 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development
2.8.1 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Details
2.8.2 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Major Business
2.8.3 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.8.4 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.8.5 ClickIT DevOps & Software Development Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.9 Codup
2.9.1 Codup Details
2.9.2 Codup Major Business
2.9.3 Codup IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.9.4 Codup IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.9.5 Codup Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.10 Accelerance
2.10.1 Accelerance Details
2.10.2 Accelerance Major Business
2.10.3 Accelerance IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.10.4 Accelerance IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.10.5 Accelerance Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.11 WeDevelop
2.11.1 WeDevelop Details
2.11.2 WeDevelop Major Business
2.11.3 WeDevelop IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.11.4 WeDevelop IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.11.5 WeDevelop Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.12 Greelow
2.12.1 Greelow Details
2.12.2 Greelow Major Business
2.12.3 Greelow IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.12.4 Greelow IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.12.5 Greelow Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.13 Dev.Pro
2.13.1 Dev.Pro Details
2.13.2 Dev.Pro Major Business
2.13.3 Dev.Pro IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.13.4 Dev.Pro IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.13.5 Dev.Pro Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.14 Solvd
2.14.1 Solvd Details
2.14.2 Solvd Major Business
2.14.3 Solvd IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.14.4 Solvd IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.14.5 Solvd Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.15 Teravision Technologies
2.15.1 Teravision Technologies Details
2.15.2 Teravision Technologies Major Business
2.15.3 Teravision Technologies IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.15.4 Teravision Technologies IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.15.5 Teravision Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.16 Andersen
2.16.1 Andersen Details
2.16.2 Andersen Major Business
2.16.3 Andersen IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.16.4 Andersen IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.16.5 Andersen Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.17 Ingenious
2.17.1 Ingenious Details
2.17.2 Ingenious Major Business
2.17.3 Ingenious IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.17.4 Ingenious IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.17.5 Ingenious Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.18 Five Pack
2.18.1 Five Pack Details
2.18.2 Five Pack Major Business
2.18.3 Five Pack IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.18.4 Five Pack IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.18.5 Five Pack Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.19 Jappware
2.19.1 Jappware Details
2.19.2 Jappware Major Business
2.19.3 Jappware IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.19.4 Jappware IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.19.5 Jappware Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.20 Mindecs
2.20.1 Mindecs Details
2.20.2 Mindecs Major Business
2.20.3 Mindecs IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.20.4 Mindecs IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.20.5 Mindecs Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.21 Parthenon Software Group
2.21.1 Parthenon Software Group Details
2.21.2 Parthenon Software Group Major Business
2.21.3 Parthenon Software Group IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.21.4 Parthenon Software Group IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.21.5 Parthenon Software Group Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.22 Selleo
2.22.1 Selleo Details
2.22.2 Selleo Major Business
2.22.3 Selleo IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.22.4 Selleo IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.22.5 Selleo Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.23 Scalo
2.23.1 Scalo Details
2.23.2 Scalo Major Business
2.23.3 Scalo IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.23.4 Scalo IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.23.5 Scalo Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.24 Beetroot AB
2.24.1 Beetroot AB Details
2.24.2 Beetroot AB Major Business
2.24.3 Beetroot AB IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.24.4 Beetroot AB IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.24.5 Beetroot AB Recent Developments and Future Plans
2.25 Arcanys
2.25.1 Arcanys Details
2.25.2 Arcanys Major Business
2.25.3 Arcanys IT Staff Augmentation Service Product and Solutions
2.25.4 Arcanys IT Staff Augmentation Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
2.25.5 Arcanys Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/21602521#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • TSMC Q4 profit rises 78%, helped by advanced chip sales

    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 78% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, posting yet another quarterly record, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, saw net profit for October-December hit a record T$295.9 billion ($9.72 billion) from T$166.2 billion a year earlier.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Preliminary Revenues Top Expectations

    Amarin Corporation (AMRN) expects to generate total revenues in the range of $88-$90 million in fourth-quarter 2022. Share price rises following the announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock, According to DBS

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • Traders Lose Trust in CPI Data Security in Wake of Volume Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders from New York to Chicago to London will be glued to their screens Thursday morning waiting for the latest consumer price index reading from the Labor Department, which is due at 8:30 a.m. in Washington. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau S

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi