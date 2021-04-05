U.S. markets closed

Staffing 360 Solutions Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
·3 min read
Scheduled to Reconvene on April 20, 2021

NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) announced today that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, April 5, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote. The Special Meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be held virtually online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/STAF2021SM.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposal set forth in the Company’s proxy statement. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Special Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.

The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so as soon as possible. Stockholders may vote by telephone by calling toll-free 1-800-573-4804 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., EDT to cast their vote with one of our proxy voting agents, or by internet at www.proxyvote.com, or by returning a properly executed proxy card to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

If you have any questions, need additional material, or need assistance in voting your shares, please feel free to contact the firm assisting the Company in the solicitation of proxies, Morrow Sodali, LLC. Brokers, banks and other nominees may call 203-658-9400. Stockholders may call toll-free 1-800-573-4804. Or you may contact Morrow Sodali by email at STAF.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.staffing360solutions.com.

Additional Information and where to find it
The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and associated proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting. The Company, its directors, its executive officers and certain other individuals set forth in the definitive proxy statement will be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in respect of the Special Meeting. Information regarding the names of the Company’s directors and executive officers and certain other individuals and their respective interests in the Company by security holdings or otherwise are set forth in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders can obtain a copy of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the definitive proxy statement, free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company’s stockholders can also obtain, without charge, a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other relevant filed documents when available from the Company’s website at https://www.staffing360solutions.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Terri MacInnis, VP of IR
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.
(818) 379-8500 x 2 terri@bibimac.com


  • Exclusive: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - sources

    Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week. Energy relations between India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked. New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic.

  • Bitcoin Awaits Institutional Demand for Next Leg Higher, Oanda Says

    Bitcoin's intraday rally follows a near 36% rise over the past month as traders look to institutional demand to fuel further upside.

  • Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding

    Archegos Capital Management’s ill-fated bets weighed on ViacomCBS, Discovery Inc and other media stocks on Monday, and at least one analyst said it remained unclear when banks exposed to the troubled family office would be done selling off their positions in the shares. Archegos, run by U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, was caught on the wrong side of debt-laden bets on the stocks of these companies last month, forcing several Wall Street banks that acted as brokers to sell shares in the companies. Credit Suisse Group AG, which is expected to record billions of dollars in losses from its exposure to Archegos, is still unwinding its positions, a source familiar with the trades said on Monday.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Pioneer Natural falls after fourth multi-billion shale deal of the year

    Pioneer's fourth multi-billion shale deal this year comes as investors in the shale patch have called on producers to focus on cash flow and shareholder returns, rather than spending to grow, as demand remains low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, Pioneer closed its $4.5 billion, all-stock purchase of Parsley Energy, giving it one of the largest positions in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field. RBC Capital Markets said it was surprised Pioneer made such a large acquisition after Parsley Energy and that the rationale seemed to be part opportunistic and part defensive.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • XRP Hits Two-Month Price High in Wake of Ether Rally

    XRP has completely recouped its losses resulting from the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs late last year.

  • CI Global Asset Management Launches Bitcoin Mutual Fund in Canada

    Through the fund, Canadian investors would be able to access the bitcoin market at what CI said was an industry-low management fee.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • Bitcoin, Fiat Currencies Unnerved Even as Goldman Ditches Short USD Trade

    Bitcoin has rallied by over 400% since Goldman Sachs issued a short dollar recommendation on Oct. 9.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Yield Scare That Shocked Stocks in February Barely Registers Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls rattled by rising yields six weeks ago have come to embrace the economic signal the latest spike is sending.While Wall Street has worried that Treasuries -- fresh off their worst quarter since 1980 -- could derail the stock market’s rally, there’s little that seems to be backing up those concerns. The S&P 500 opened at a record Monday following Friday’s blowout March jobs report, even as benchmark Treasury yields flirted with their pre-pandemic highs.Although rising rates typically take the shine off of expensively valued stocks, such as tech and growth names, the fact that U.S. economic data is so strong has overpowered that argument. The JPMorgan Forecast Revision Index -- a gauge of how much economic forecasts change in a quarter -- posted its biggest upward move in history this past quarter as economists raced to upgrade their outlooks. That’s now allowing stocks and bond yields to rise in tandem, Baird investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.“The stock market doesn’t care too much about rising yields as long as they’re rising for the right reasons,” Mayfield said. “Yields are rising because the economic outlook has improved. That’s a positive for companies that make up the stock market.”The lurch higher in Treasury yields initially benefited cyclical sectors such as energy and financials at the expense of tech, yet the rally has broadened out in recent weeks as the breakneck speed of the bond selloff slows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 2% Monday, outpacing gains in the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000.Stocks should be able to maintain their appeal relative to bonds as so-called real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- are still deeply negative at minus 0.64%, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron said.“If real yields just go up a lot, and growth is unchanged, then that’s a big-time tightening,” said Caron, a portfolio manager at the firm. “If you’re going from a 4% expectation of growth for 2021 to 8% expectation of growth for 2021, and real yields go up a little bit, the market can absorb that move.”Optimism among economists has also filtered through to expectations for corporate America. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 6.7 percentage points in the first quarter, according to weekly data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the biggest quarterly increase on record in data going back to 2004, and has sent the expected growth rate to 22.5%.“Since last June, 10-year Treasury yields have increased by 100 basis points (from 0.7% to 1.7%), leading many investors to question the sustainability of these elevated stock multiples,” Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note last week. “With multiples stable, the market’s entire advance can be explained by improving earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Costco stock may surprise if the company hikes membership fees in fall 2022

    Chatter is picking up on Wall Street of a looming membership fee increase out of retail giant Costco, but that doesn't mean the stock will be a home-run for investors after any hike.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Returns to Yen Market With 4-Part Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.Berkshire Hathaway is offering yen notes for a third straight year, targeting a four-part yen deal that may price Thursday, according to an email from JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the bookrunners on the deal. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The conglomerate sold 430 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of the securities in its inaugural deal in 2019, which was one of the largest-ever sales by a foreign issuer in yen.The U.S. firm said in August that it had acquired stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, didn’t make any major investment in 2020, but the company bought up its own stock and is sitting on $138 billion of cash.The company said last year that it planned to hold its Japanese trading house investments for the long term and that it could increase its holding in any of the five to as much as 9.9%.Berkshire Hathaway also plans to refinance $1 billion of notes that matured on March 15 from the proposed yen debt offering, according to the deal terms.Debt DemandDemand for corporate bonds in the yen market has been solid this year as the Bank of Japan’s negative interest-rate policy has kept yields on company debt from rising much, despite volatility. Nagoya Railroad Co.’s five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% last month, garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.Berkshire Hathaway is offering a five-year bond at 17-20 basis points over mid-swaps, which at current market levels is equivalent to a coupon of about 0.2%. The deal also includes 10-year, 15-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks. Yen bond sales from non-Japanese borrowers this year, however, are running at a record low of about 264 billion yen, as central bank stimulus in other regions has made the yen market less attractive.Berkshire Hathaway has yen bonds maturing as early as 2023 and as late as 2060. While the 2023 note has returned about 0.01% this year, longer-dated notes have slumped as their yields have risen more. The price on the 2060 note dropped to 92.55 yen on Friday from 97.3 yen at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could See More Short-Covering as Traders Await Direction from Fed

    Rising rates may not have that much of an effect on gold over the short-run. Over the long-term, however, the tone will remain bearish.

  • India Gold Lenders Cut Tenor, Watch Collateral on Price Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian firms that lend against gold are cutting tenors and seeking more collateral to protect against the plunge in prices of the precious metal.Market leader Muthoot Finance Ltd. has been offering discounts on interest rates and other incentives to borrowers who chose to repay monthly or more frequently. Rival Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. is mostly lending for 90 days now versus 270 previously, and most large firms are disbursing amounts well below regulatory limits, which was 75% of the metal’s value for shadow lenders and 90% for traditional banks through March 31.Gold loans had boomed over the past year as small businesses tried to revive themselves from lockdowns by pledging family jewelry that’s a staple of almost all Indian households. Muthoot Finance, for instance, saw such lending increase 25% over the period and the company holds 146 tons of gold, higher than the official reserves of Singapore and Sweden.“People are sentimental about their jewelery,” said George Muthoot Alexander, managing director at Muthoot Finance. “They will never want to default despite a fall in gold prices as they intend to get back their pledged ornaments.”Gold posted its first quarterly drop in more than two years amid improving expectations for the global economy and fading demand from exchange-traded funds. The metal has fallen more than 9% in 2021 as investors trade their havens for assets that will benefit from the economic recovery. Prices in India trade near one-year lows.The biggest concern though is that a fresh wave of infections in India could scuttle business plans and force even the most diligent repayers to default.“We are reviewing our portfolio and mark-to-market levels daily to see if further steps are needed,” said Mathew Muthoottu, managing director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers.India’s market for gold lending will expand by at least 34% to 4.6 trillion rupees ($61 billion) in the two years to March 2022, according to an estimate by KPMG. The segment’s bad-loan ratio is about 1% compared with 7.5% for the entire banking sector.“While there is a gold price fall and among the normal risk parameters the security would have reduced, the economy is opening up and it is a not crisis situation,” said World Gold Council India Managing Director P R Somasundaram. “People are keen to take loans because every business is coming back and small businesses do depend on gold loans for quick access to capital.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.