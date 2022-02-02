U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Sarasota Office

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Entrepreneurs brings more than 20 years staffing experience to the Sarasota Healthcare Staffing market</span>

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new healthcare staffing agency location today in Sarasota, FL.

The Sarasota healthcare staffing office is co-owned and operated by John Snellings and Chris Germond and serves Sarasota and the surrounding counties. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and other healthcare facilities. The primary focus will be healthcare roles including, RCA, CNA, CMA, LPN, and RN.

"As the demand for quality, compassionate, professional Nurses and Aides continues to skyrocket throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte Counties, Nextaff of Sarasota partners with long-term care facilities and other healthcare providers to be part of their staffing solution", said Germond "With my team's knowledge of the local market and talent, we provide a unique level of support and communication to our partner facilities."

"We are excited to partner with Chris and John2.22.," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Chris brings nearly two decades of leadership to the growing Sarasota market. Their partnership with NEXTAFF will give them the infrastructure needed to serve the healthcare community of Sarasota and the surrounding areas."

The office is located at 5602 Marquesas Circle, Suite 209, Sarasota, FL. More information can be found at NEXTAFF - Sarasota, FL

"I've always loved Sarasota and I'm excited to launch a Nextaff here with Chris," said John. "His strong entrepreneurial background has already helped us develop important partnerships with facilities and caregivers that will only make this community stronger."

Germond also notes, "To nurses and caregivers across the Suncoast, Nextaff of Sarasota provides not only competitive wages and benefits, but also the freedom to work when you want and where you want, creating a schedule that works for, and not against, your life."

About NEXTAFF
NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staffing-industry-leader-nextaff-opens-sarasota-office-301474090.html

SOURCE NEXTAFF

