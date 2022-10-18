U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

STAFFING LEADER INSIGHT GLOBAL ACCELERATES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH OPENING OF LONDON OFFICE

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the opening of its first office overseas in London. After years of tremendous growth in the U.S., Insight Global chose London as its first international location due to London's reputation as a premier business hub and to enable the company to provide its U.S. clients, whose work extends to the United Kingdom, increased access to Insight Global's services.

"The opening of our London office marks an exciting time for Insight Global and an opportunity for us to introduce our company to a broader audience," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Our commitment to our clients runs deep and we're eager to show more global companies how our resources will help them achieve greater success."

Insight Global will work with companies throughout the United Kingdom to provide contract, contract to hire and permanent talent solutions scaling from a one-off need to a project team delivery. With offerings that extend far beyond a typical staffing firm, the London team will also offer staff augmentation, direct placement, executive and retained search, managed services, recruitment processing outsourcing, culture transformation and leadership development, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion consulting.

"Our ultimate goal is to grow an incredible reputation of hard work, high character, and world-class delivery for our customers," said Lexie Pontiere, sales manager and office lead at the new London office. "We can't wait to get started."

Insight Global London is located at 131 Finsbury Pavement London EC2A 1NS close to the Liverpool Street Tube Station.

For more information about Insight Global London, please contact Lexie Pontiere at Lexie.Pontiere@InsightGlobal.com or visit the dedicated UK website at https://www.insightglobalservices.co.uk.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staffing-leader-insight-global-accelerates-international-expansion-with-opening-of-london-office-301652094.html

SOURCE Insight Global

