U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.82
    -33.33 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.40
    -232.72 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,014.57
    -66.82 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.77
    -15.28 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.70
    +2.03 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0690 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0107 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8690
    +1.1930 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,350.40
    -221.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.99
    -0.22 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.19
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

STAFFING LEADER INSIGHT GLOBAL OPENS FORT WORTH OFFICE AND EXPANDS ITS RESOURCES ACROSS TEXAS

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, today announced the official opening of its newest office here in downtown Fort Worth. The location marks 64 Insight Global offices throughout the United States.

Located at 640 Taylor Street, the office will specialize in engineering, manufacturing, technology and federal, state and local government. Insight Global will work with companies throughout the area to provide staffing services, managed services and culture consulting services.

"Fort Worth has welcomed us with its famous Southern hospitality, and we're thrilled to support such a vibrant, growing community," said Tatum Lackey, sales manager and office lead at Insight Global Fort Worth. "Companies need a trusted and reliable staffing partner that understands their business and is able to provide them top-notch employees they need, when they need them, to achieve their growth goals."

Insight Global Dallas has worked with the Fort Worth community since it opened in 2005. During that time, Insight Global has placed more than 400 contractors in the Fort Worth area across 70 different companies in various industries. "Now that we have a fully dedicated team servicing this area, we're looking forward to increasing our support of the local business community," Lackey said.

For more information about Insight Global Fort Worth, please contact the office at (972) 541-0099 and Tatum Lackey at tatum.lackey@insightglobal.com. Learn more about Insight Global at www.insightglobal.com.

About Insight Global
Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 64 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's individual needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staffing-leader-insight-global-opens-fort-worth-office-and-expands-its-resources-across-texas-301556111.html

SOURCE Insight Global

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to return to their workplaces — or quit

    Musk's dislike of remote work should be no surprise to Tesla employees. After telling them early in the pandemic that they could stay home if they felt unsafe due to Covid-19, he later threatened to fire them if they did that.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Adv

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else’: Elon Musk’s leaked email ends remote work privileges for Tesla staff

    The polarizing centibillionaire, who criticized proponents of working from home as lazy dogs, says anyone who’s not happy with a return to the office should start packing their belongings—with very few exceptions.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsGazprom PJSC

  • Financial Face-Off: Is it better to be a W-2 payroll employee or self-employed? ‘You’ve got the ability to control your own destiny’

    A growing share of workers are self-employed. Here’s how being a 1099 worker stacks up to being a full-time W-2 employee.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Unexpectedly Firms on Stronger Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity unexpectedly advanced in May as new orders and output growth quickened, suggesting underlying demand remains solid. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsThe Institu

  • Goldman Sachs has bad news for metals investors and good news for EV makers

    Goldman Sachs analysts believe companies have over-invested in lithium, nickel, and cobalt mining, which will lead to an over-supply that will lower the price of battery metals within two years.

  • 4 Reasons to Be Concerned About Meta Platforms Stock

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is experiencing a challenging year. Apple's privacy changes limit its ability to deliver targeted advertising, while supply chain disruptions are decreasing business demand for advertising. Rising digital advertising inventory is taking marketing budgets away from Meta.

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket