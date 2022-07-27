Staffing Software Market is projected to record a CAGR of 16.3%, during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America holds the largest market for Staffing Software. The United States and Canada account for the maximum market share in the region. Both Asia Pacific and Europe contribute a significant share of revenue in the staffing software market and are expected to grow rapidly in the near future. Majority of the Asia Pacific Staffing software market growth is due to developing countries with increasing population in countries like China, Japan and India

NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Staffing Software Market was valued at US$ 488.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032, find Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, cloud-based platforms, among all platforms, will garner significant demand in the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through them. Revenue through pacemakers grew at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2015 - 2021.



Involvement of Social Media in Staffing Software is the Prime Factor Driving the Global Demand

In 2020, the usage of social media increased in the United States by 70%. The increasing adoption of the internet and social media among the people has increased the adoption of online hiring across the region to attract more candidates for specific job roles posted by companies. This in turn has increased the demand for staffing software by organizations to increase the efficiency in hiring. Increasing digitalization and technological developments in emerging countries across the globe is another key factor supporting the growth of the global staffing software market.

The United States continues to generate the maximum revenue for the Staffing Software Market globally

The staffing Software market in the United States to reach a valuation of US$ 927.9 Mn by 2032. From 2015 to 2021, the market revenue through the US grew at a CAGR of 17.8% , while between 2022 and 2032, it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 16.0%. Monster’s Future of Work Report reveals that post-pandemic, 82% of US employers hired new employees during the year 2021. The survey also says that 70% of United States employers use artificial intelligence technology for conducting about half of their hiring process. Between 2022 and 2032, the United States is expected to be a market with a US $ 718.3 Mn absolute dollar opportunity.

Story continues

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15307

“Investment in artificial intelligence for the Staffing Software will be the biggest step towards increasing the revenue growth of Staffing Software Market” comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Staffing Software Market: Competition Insights

The key companies operating in the Staffing Software Market are Job Diva, Zoho Recruit, Vincere, Bullhorn, CATS, PCRecruiter, AkkenCloud, JobAdder, Recruiterbox, COMPAS, Hired, Big Biller, Broadbean, and Crelate.

Some of the recent developments by the key providers of Staffing Software are as follows:

In June 2022, Asurint announced its partnership with AkkenCloud for the staffing industry. The company’s pre-employment background screening services will be effortlessly combined with AkkenCloud’s Staffing Software, onboarding and management tool.

In June 2022, JobDiva announced a new integration with CloudCall, a computer telephony integration (CTI) designed for CRM. This system will enable recruiters to keep track of their phone interactions in one place.

In May 2022, ACA reporting and compliance leader SyncStream Solutions, LLC, announced its partnership with AkkenCloud. The partnership will allow AkkenCloud clients to take advantage of business incentives and recovery programs through SyncStream’s integrated tax credit solution powered by their new parent company, OnCentive.

In November 2021, Bullhorn, announced that it has acquired cube19, a longstanding Bullhorn Marketplace partner for the Bullhorn platform. The combination of cube19’s analytics suites and Bullhorn delivers real-time, actionable insights to business executives where operational leaders will help them achieve highly scalable growth.

In June 2021, Bullhorn announced the launch of a unified, self-service, mobile-first candidate experience solution called Bullhorn Connect.





For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15307

Key Segments Covered in Staffing Software Market Survey

Staffing Software Market by Type:

Cloud

On Premises

Staffing Software Market by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SME’s

Staffing Software Market by Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America





Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15307

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Staffing Software Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

TOC Continued…!

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15307

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Analog & Digital IC Development Tools Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 729.64 Billion by 2032, from US$ 360.67 Billion in 2022

Industrial Machine Vision Market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8.45 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to be valued at US$ 16.46 Billion from 2022 to 2032

mHealth Solutions Market stands at a value of US$ 101.12 Bn, and this revenue is anticipated to surge to an impressive US$ 685.99 Bn by the end of 2030

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market is worth US$ 1.49 Bn at present, and detailed market analysis reveals that it is estimated to surge to a valuation of US$ 9.77 Bn by the end of 2030

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market accounts for a valuation of US$ 946.6 Mn at present, and is predicted to reach US$ 1.96 Bn by the end of 2030

Mindfulness Meditation Application Market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 192.7 Mn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 397.9 Mn by the year 2030

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market is estimated at US$ 9 Bn in 2022, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 21.1 Bn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2029

I2C Bus Market is expected to be valued at US$ 7.57 Billion in 2022, expected to reach US$ 12.44 Billion by 2032

Centralized Workstation Market is currently valued at around US$ 14,687.4 Mn in 2022. The centralized workstation market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach US$ 45,160.2 Mn by 2032

Legal Transcription Market stood at around US$ 1,988.9 Mn in 2021, and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 3,267.7 Mn by 2029

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/staffing-software-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



