Stafford L. Braxton, Jr. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford L. Braxton, Jr. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for his entrepreneurial achievements in Event Photography with his company, S. Braxton Enterprises LLC.

A seasoned business professional, Stafford L. Braxton Jr. has served since December of 2018 as the Chief Executive Officer of S. Braxton Enterprises, LLC (formerly known as S Braxton Enterprises - Owner, est. 2013). A primary focus of Mr. Braxton's company is the Santas Just Like Me ("Add a Little Color to Your Christmas") service, which provides Santa Clauses of color for the minority community during the Christmas season.

The Santas are available for various community and group events, such as Christmas parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, school visits, daycare visits, birthday parties, gift deliveries, business advertising, voiceovers, and more. Professional photography services are also available with the Santas. Mr. Braxton was honored with providing the first Santa of color for the city of Durham's 2017 Christmas parade in North Carolina and has been featured in Our State Magazine, Outreach NC, Market Good Morning America (digital), MARKETPLACE on NPR, WRAL-Raleigh, NC and various other publications & digital platforms.

Alongside his business, Mr. Braxton is also a licensed insurance agent in North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Outside of work, he enjoys preaching the gospel and supporting various charitable organizations such as the Raleigh Rescue Mission, Women That Care, the Ronald McDonald House, and many others through Santas Just Like Me.

Mr. Braxton wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition to Arlena J. Braxton.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stafford-l-braxton-jr-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301569034.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

