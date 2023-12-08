Stagecoach, former employee reached NLRB settlement this year

Dec. 8—As Stagecoach Coffee works through the city application process to bring a location to Oneonta, a former employee is speaking up about alleged labor, safety and health code violations at the flagship Cooperstown store.

The National Labor Relations Board settled a case on Feb. 15 filed by Cory Perrault against Stagecoach co-owner Chris Grady, who was ordered to pay Perrault $4,132 in lost wages as well as rescind workplace rules that prohibited employees from discussing workplace issues, including tips and internal operations, even outside of work and with other people.

Perrault worked in the prep kitchen in the basement of the coffee shop and restaurant from April to June 2022.

During those three months, he said he observed potential health, fire code and labor violations. Perrault shared several documents with The Daily Star relating to his complaints to various government oversight groups.

The Daily Star has pending Freedom of Information Act requests seeking access to records of health inspections at Stagecoach, which are performed by the state Department of Health, and fire code inspections, which are performed by Otsego County.

Both Stagecoach owners, brothers Chris Grady and Matt Grady, declined to comment Friday, Dec. 8.

After being let go by Stagecoach, Perrault filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Aug. 28, 2022.

On Aug. 31, 2022, a response came which stated that OSHA was unable to pursue an investigation because Perrault's complaint was not filed within 30 days.

The responding OSHA investigator in the New York Regional Office recommended that Perrault contact the National Labor Relations Board, which has a time limit to file a charge of six months, to inquire about filing a charge alleging unfair labor practices, and contact the DOL's Wage and Hour Division with his concerns about underage workers.

On Sept. 7, 2022, the area director of OSHA's Syracuse office responded in a letter to Perrault stating that Stagecoach had cleared emergency exits from hazards Perrault had complained about and closed the case.

On Oct. 3, 2022, Perrault signed a confidential witness affidavit for his NLRB case, which documented his concerns about potential labor law, health and safety violations — including cleanliness of the food prep area, the safety of some of the underage workers and fire hazards in the basement.

Perrault amended his NLRB charge Jan. 28 to include the allegation that he was fired in retaliation for bringing his complaints to Chris Grady, which violated his protected workplace activities, as well as alleging that Chris Grady and Matt Grady maintained unlawful rules prohibiting employees from texting or using social media to discuss workplace issues and prohibiting employees from discussing the details of its business including tips and internal operations.

On Dec. 28, 2022, the New York State Department of Labor sent a letter to Perrault stating that it would not be pursuing his retaliation claim because he was already pursuing it with the NLRB.

Further, it stated that his claim for unpaid wages is invalid since Stagecoach provided time sheets and payroll ledgers showing Perrault was paid for all hours worked.

On Feb. 15, the NLRB approved the settlement agreement between Perrault and Stagecoach.