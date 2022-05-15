StageZero Life Sciences Launches COC Plus Worldwide

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced the worldwide launch of the COC Plus Program for patients currently in the COC Protocol / TREAT Program. COC Plus is a new physician led program centered on nutrition and other health interventions to help address a patient's specific cancer and is designed to be used alongside standard of care.

Created by the physicians and scientists who developed the groundbreaking COC Protocol, COC Plus is centered on nutrition, supplements and other health interventions specifically designed to impact key blood biomarkers proven to influence cancer prognosis. The specialty lab panel and subsequent interventions developed by our team is not routinely ordered by oncologists or family physicians.

Our COC Plus Program includes:

A lab order for a very specific set of blood tests to assess your metabolic and inflammatory status and guide our recommended interventions.

A comprehensive physician consultation with an experienced metabolic oncologist to map your interventional strategy.

And a Road Map to address any health issues with nutrition, supplements, and other strategies intended to improve health outcomes.

Like the COC protocol, this program is designed to be adjunctive to standard-of-care treatments, not replace them.

"Many of our patients using the COC Protocol have been asking for expert guidance around nutrition, supplements, and other strategies that is currently not generally available to them. We've heard them and we're very pleased to announce our new COC Plus Program to help address just this need." said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "Today's announcement builds on the Company's growth strategy and current program offerings and is available to all patients, worldwide".

To learn more about COC Plus, please visit https://careoncology.com/coc-plus/.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a physician-led telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

