U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.25
    +37.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,238.50
    +243.75 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.70
    +8.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    -3.56 (-14.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4200
    -0.2620 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,480.49
    +140.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.15
    +3.15 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.14
    +62.36 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

At a Staggering 21.4% CAGR, Surgical Robots Market Size worth USD 6,875.1 Million by 2026

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Global Surgical Robots Market Covered By Key Companies - Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Verb Surgical, Inc., THINK Surgical, Inc., Other Prominent Players

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical robots market will derive growth from recent technological advancements that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Surgical Robots: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 1,463.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will reach USD 6,875.1 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Surgical robots are used to perform computer-assisted surgeries in the presence and guidance of skilled surgeons. Surgical robots were manufactured to enable magnified images and efficient surgical operations within the intricate human anatomy. The ability of surgical robots to conduct precise hand movements without having to deal with shortcomings such as fatigue, instability, and distractions have enabled efficient surgical procedures within less time. This, in turn, has led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world.


Request a Sample: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/surgical-robots-market-100948


The need for zero or minimum margin of error has opened the doors for innovations and created a potential for growth of the global surgical robots market, through the development of highly efficient products. Furthermore, surgical robots help surgeons operate with the utmost stability and enhanced movements while dealing with neurological parts of the body, which in turn minimizes damage of healthy tissues. The aforementioned factors will contribute to an increase in the global surgical robots market value and will help the market grow at a considerable rate in the forthcoming years.

Rising Regulatory Approvals Identified as Chief Growth Driver

As surgical robots are essentially dealing with sensitive parts of the body, regulatory authorities are somewhat reluctant to clear the products for usage. Having said that, recent advancements in surgical robots and the advent of high precision products have churned out several regulatory clearances. Subsequently, increasing regulatory approvals will favor the growth of the global surgical robots market. In 2019, Zimmer Biomet received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of its latest product ‘Rosa One Brain Application’. The system allows surgical navigation and positioning for operations related to neurological body parts, wherein extreme precision methods are required. Fortune Business Insights predicts that advancements in neurological surgeries will account for significant amount of growth of the global surgical robots market.


Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/surgical-robots-market-100948


Minimally Invasive Robot-sssisted Surgeries Will Favor Market Growth

Recent technological advancements have enabled surgical operations through robots wherein the efficiency and time-to-completion have been unmatched by their human counterparts. The advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures due to rising demand for imaging techniques through infrared technology have led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world.

In April 2019, the Vanderbilt Institute for Surgery and Engineering (VISE) received a grant of an approximate US$ 2 Mn for the development of a surgical robot within a minimally invasive environment. The project revolved around prostate surgeries and would include operations through needle sized robotic arms. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries through surgical robots will minimize the use of surgical stitches, thereby creating a huge demand among surgeons as well as end users across the world. The report studies the impact of product launches similar to VISE’s latest surgical robot and gauges the impact of these products on the global surgical robots market.

Fortune Business Insights profiles a few of the companies operating in the global surgical robots market. Some of the key companies that are operating in the market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet.


Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/surgical-robots-market-100948


Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Technological Advancements

    • Pricing Analysis, by Key Players

    • Detailed Product Mapping, by Key Players

    • Key Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • General Surgery

      • Gynecology

      • Urology

      • Orthopedics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Rest of World


BUY NOW: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100948


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover

  • Sony Raises Forecast After Profit Beats on Spider-Man Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warne

  • This Beaten-Down 5G Stock Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Investors looking to scoop up a 5G stock for cheap should take a closer look at this company before it releases earnings.

  • El Salvador Using Crypto Software Firm AlphaPoint to Fix Chivo Wallet Problems

    Users of the state-run bitcoin wallet have complained about identity duplication and the disappearance of funds.

  • ConsenSys to Beef up MetaMask Security With Latest Crypto Acquisition

    Ethereum software solutions provider ConsenSys has made another acquisition in the crypto space to enable the firm to bolster security and enhance Web3 experiences.

  • Athletes with plantar fasciitis love this 'miraculous' massage gun — and it's now $90 at Amazon

    Save 55 percent on the tool over 13,000 shoppers depend on for relief.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Gain Momentum, Why SOL Rally Could Face Hurdles

    Bitcoin price is recovering above $38,000, ether price broke the $2,750 resistance zone, and SOL surged over 20% to start a strong recovery.

  • How to block Google’s prying eyes from looking into your private life

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF Because data are a lucrative commodity, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google is collecting a lot of info on you. The company (GOOG) knows your name, address, phone number, email address and search history.

  • Litecoin’s MWEB Upgrade Has Finally Been Released

    Now that the long-awaited Litecoin network update is available, will it serve as a catalyst for an increase in LTC price?

  • Mozilla rolls out new privacy features to its mobile and desktop VPN

    Mozilla is rolling out new updates to its mobile and desktop VPN offerings, the company announced on Tuesday. With the launch of Mozilla VPN 2.7, the company is bringing one of Firefox's popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform and also introducing a multi-hop feature to the Android and iOS version of the VPN service. The company says combining the add-on with Mozilla's VPN adds an extra layer of protection to users' compartmentalized browsing activity and also adds extra protection to their locational information.

  • Verizon plans to turn on about 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February in the next phase of its C-Band 5G deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said. The new phase comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it had agreed that Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more 5G towers in a deployment that has been disrupted by aircraft safety concerns. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to turn on about another 2,000 in February, the sources said, adding that the total could rise as aviation buffer zones are refined.

  • Google One's VPN is finally available on the iPhone

    The Google One VPN service is now available on iPhone, more than a year after it arrived on Android.

  • Martello Vantage DX Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced the availability of Vantage DX in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Martello customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Tokens to Watch in February

    Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the native token of Enjin's cross-blockchain, cloud-based gaming offering. Enjin's premier solution is its Enjin Network, a social gaming platform that enables users to create their own websites, virtual storefronts, gaming teams, and chat forums.

  • Investors Now Get Why Elvie’s Breast Pumps Need Bluetooth

    (Bloomberg) -- When Tania Boler began raising funds for a wireless, smartphone-controlled device to help women strengthen their pelvic floors, prospective male investors were hesitant to speak.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence T

  • Another Way to #BeYou: T-Mobile Brings True Name® by Mastercard® to T-Mobile MONEY

    BELLEVUE, Wash., February 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ — Many Americans face complications or adversity when making purchases because the name on their debit card doesn’t match who they truly are. Today T-M...

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Pulled From Apple App Store in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators of the Grindr gay-dating service in China removed the app from Apple Inc.’s App Store, citing difficulties keeping it in compliance with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned

  • Sony Buys ‘Destiny’ Game Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbul