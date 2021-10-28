U.S. markets closed

Stagwell Agencies Take Home Honors at Association of National Advertisers 2021 Multicultural Excellence Awards

·3 min read

Campaigns from Anomaly and 72andSunny lead to 6 wins including Grand Prize in the 'Socially Responsible' category

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell today announced that two of its agencies, Anomaly and 72andSunny, were recognized at The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) 2021 Multicultural Excellence Awards.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

Anomaly and 72andSunnny combined for six total wins across an array of multicultural marketing categories including: Asian, Demonstrated Growth, LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender), Print, Small Budget and Socially Responsible, where Anomaly capped off a highly decorated evening with a Grand Prize win for its 'When We all Vote' campaign in partnership with Vote Loud. With four total wins, Anomaly was the recipient of more awards than any other agency at the event. 72andSunny received two wins for "Football is For Everyone" winning in both the LGTBQ+ and Small Budget categories.

Additional client partners recognized include National Football League, Netflix, Can-Am On-Road and Don Julio.

"ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards spotlight the agencies raising the standard of work for multicultural marketing across the advertising industry," said Stagwell CEO and Chairman Mark Penn. "These accolades are a testament to Stagwell's core belief that the marriage of data-driven insights and eye-catching, authentic creative leads to effective marketing outcomes."

Winning campaigns include:

  • When We All VoteA component of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative, this campaign from Anomaly was a rally cry to engage and challenge Gen Z to prepare to vote ahead of the 2020 Election season. It is the Grand Prize winner in the Socially Responsible category.

  • Football is For Everyone – 72andSunny teamed up its long-term client partner the NFL to show support for Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out as openly gay, and plant a flag for what they believe: football is for everyone. The team created a powerful film in partnership with LGBTQ support organization The Trevor Project, driving donations to the non-profit.

  • Don Julio Cinco de Mayo – Anomaly worked with Don Julio to encourage consumers to support their favorite local establishments, as well introduce a fund in honor of the brands' founder that will commit $1 million in aid over the next four years to charities supporting Mexican bartenders and restaurant workers.

  • Welcome to Our World – Effort between Anomaly and Netflix to celebrate the various AAPI entertainers and creators who have bolstered Netflix's expansive global content offering and spotlight contributions of AAPI talent to the entertainment industry.

  • Can-Am On-Road Women's Mentorship Program – Anomaly and Can-Am teamed up to launch a program designed to help overcome the barriers that prevent women from experiencing the power of motorcycle riding through inclusivity and education.

The ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards program showcases best-in-class examples of multicultural marketing — work that features powerful cultural insights that ultimately helps brands to effectively connect with diverse consumers.

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Beth Sidhu


Beth.Sidhu@stagwellglobal.com


202-423-4414

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-agencies-take-home-honors-at-association-of-national-advertisers-2021-multicultural-excellence-awards-301410499.html

SOURCE Stagwell

