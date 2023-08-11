Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks After Plunging 27%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) shares have had a horrible month, losing 27% after a relatively good period beforehand. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 15% in that time.

Following the heavy fall in price, given about half the companies operating in the United States' Media industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, you may consider Stagwell as an attractive investment with its 0.2x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Stagwell's Recent Performance Look Like?

Stagwell certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Stagwell would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.7% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 245% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 9.7% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 3.4% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it odd that Stagwell is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Stagwell's P/S?

Stagwell's recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Media companies. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Stagwell's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

