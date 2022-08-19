U.S. markets closed

Stagwell Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards of Class A common stock to three new employees in connection with their joining the Company. The Company granted a total of 27,974 shares of restricted stock. The grants are effective August 17, 2022, and will each vest in two installments, with one-third vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Beth Sidhu
Beth.Sidhu@stagwellglobal.com 
202-423-4414

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-inc-reports-equity-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301609396.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

