Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Speak During Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will participate in a number of speaking engagements throughout the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community.

Mark Penn is Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing.
Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to speak on the intersection of business, marketing and politics at Cannes Lions.

As the Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, Penn will offer ideas about how brands can leverage digital creativity as a tool to drive business growth; insights from his four-decades-long career at the intersection of business, politics and marketing; and his outlook into the role brands should play in the metaverse, Web3 and beyond.

"From inflation to war to the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, we're experiencing one of the most volatile periods in modern history, and marketers need a sound understanding of how to navigate the evolving issues while protecting their brands," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "At the same time, the digital marketing revolution is powering incredible growth, and I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective on how brands can harmonize the art and science of modern marketing in this landscape."

Penn is scheduled to speak on the following stages during Cannes Lions:

  • DPAA Fireside Chat at Yahoo Beach: DPAA President and CEO Barry Frey will interview Penn on how out-of-home is driving a new chapter of marketing effectiveness, taking place at 9 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, June 21, at the Yahoo Beach Stage.

  • Vox Media & Stagwell: Penn will join New York Magazine Editor-at-Large Kara Swisher for a brief discussion on trends in the marketplace during Vox x Stagwell's afternoon island escape at 12:30 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 22.

  • Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit: Penn will participate in a fireside chat on digital marketing and innovation, moderated by Basis Technologies President Tyler Kelly, taking place at 3 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 22, at Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion.

  • The Wall Street Journal House: WSJ Editor-at-Large Gerard Baker will interview Penn for a discussion on "The Fine Art of Taking a Stand," focused on how brands can navigate the nexus of business, marketing and politics. The conversation will take place at 4:10 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 22, at the Journal House.

To Connect  
If you are a brand executive or journalist interested in connecting with Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, leaders from the Stagwell Media Network or network agencies, or attending Stagwell's private networking events, please contact cannescomms@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.  
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Beth Sidhu 
beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com 
+1. 202.423.4414

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-chairman-and-ceo-mark-penn-to-speak-during-cannes-lions-international-festival-of-creativity-301570607.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

