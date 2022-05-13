Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Chariman and CEO Mark Penn to Participate in a Fireside Chat

NEW YORK and BOSTON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, taking place May 23-25 in Boston. Penn will participate in a fireside chat with Q&A to follow. The session will take place at 3:50 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 23. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. For more information, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Chairman & CEO Mark Penn will present at the J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Stagwell reported Q1 2022 earnings on Friday, May 6, and released its 2021 Annual Report on Monday, May 2.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

