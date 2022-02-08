U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Stagwell Inc./

·1 min read
  • STGW

In the news release, Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021, issued 08-Feb-2022 by Stagwell Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the hyperlink in the second paragraph was incorrect. The correct link is https://bit.ly/STGWQ42021. The complete, corrected release follows:

Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com
646-429-1812

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-and-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2021-301477614.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

