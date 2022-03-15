U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

STAGWELL'S (STGW) CONSTELLATION GROUP ANNOUNCES ZAKIYA LARRY AS GLOBAL CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

·3 min read
  STGW

Larry joins leadership team alongside chair John Boiler and chief financial officer John Pyne

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation, a group within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) announces Zakiya Larry as Global Chief Communications Officer as the network expands and bolsters business offerings. She joins the leadership team with John Boiler, Constellation chair and Creative Co-Chair of 72andSunny, and John Pyne, Chief Financial Officer. Larry is the first woman, Millennial and Black professional to join the leaders at the helm of the global collective.

Zakiya Larry is Global Chief Communications Officer for Constellation, a collective of agencies within the Stagwell network.
Constellation is a formation of best-in-class marketing services agencies spanning data, insights, creativity, technology and experiential that deploys itself to maximize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The Constellation solution is bespoke for each challenge and tailored to deliver maximum impact with peak efficiency.

The Constellation collective includes the following Stagwell agencies: 72andSunny, Instrument, Brand Citizens, Crispin Porter Bogusky (CP+B,) Hecho Studios and Redscout. The leaders of these companies sit on the operating council of Constellation.

"This collective is unified by the shared ambition to create a more integrated and powerful resource that will enable clients to access world-class talent from every discipline on their greatest challenges," said John Boiler, Chair of Constellation. "We're thrilled to welcome Zakiya who brings the expert skills and passion to unleash our story and amplify our impact on the industry."

Larry, a longtime communications executive, entrepreneur and journalist, will develop and oversee a comprehensive internal and external communications strategy for Constellation that will support and help guide business goals and the client experience. This includes oversight of media relations, corporate responsibility, social media, crisis, business and executive communications, and live event productions. She will also oversee strategic communications planning and execution for Constellation's ecosystem of six agencies and businesses that have a combined employee number of 3,000 and an international footprint including the U.S., Amsterdam, Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Singapore and U.K.

Prior to joining Constellation, Zakiya led a boutique strategic communications firm that specialized in elevating brands through strategic public relations, crisis mitigation, DEI competency development and coaching for media and public speaking. Her clients included global leaders and international brands. Her work has garnered no less than a dozen national and international awards including two International Hermes Creative Awards, two National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Salute to Excellence Awards and multiple Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) awards. She is an honors graduate from an HBCU, Texas Southern University, and is a member of the PRSA, NABJ, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

"I am excited to help advance the vision and work of Constellation and our family of companies," said Zakiya Larry, Global Chief Communications Officer, Constellation. "This group and its vision reflect so much of my core: precision, collaboration, creativity, mutual care and respect for the whole person, and doing good while leading well. After nearly 20 years in communications, I believe this is the right formula for making a lasting impact for our clients and in the world. I'm all in."

Ever expanding, the Constellation added two new agencies to the collective at the end of 2021 and will announce further details within the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems.The collective includes: 72andSunny, Instrument, Brand Citizens, Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB,) Hecho Studios and Redscout.

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

CONTACT
comms.la@72andSunny.com

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-stgw-constellation-group-announces-zakiya-larry-as-global-chief-communications-officer-301502987.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

