U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.75
    +31.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,360.00
    +141.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,189.00
    +189.00 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +16.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.97
    +3.68 (+3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +19.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7310
    -0.0490 (-1.76%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    +2.08 (+9.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2220
    -0.1630 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,529.82
    -704.11 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.95
    -36.22 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.38
    -43.93 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

STAGWELL'S (STGW) FORSMAN & BODENFORS TAPS ERIC ZUNCIC FOR GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STGW

Ex-DDB Strategy Chief to join F&B as Managing Director to unlock new opportunities at the intersection of business and creativity

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors today announced the appointment of former DDB Chief Strategy Officer Eric Zuncic to its Leadership team as Global Managing Director. He will start at the end of April and report to Toby Southgate, Global CEO.

Eric Zuncic has been appointed Global Managing Director for Forsman &amp; Bodenfors.
Eric Zuncic has been appointed Global Managing Director for Forsman & Bodenfors.

Zuncic takes on a new role for the agency, created with him in mind and as part of F&B's unified global strategy. Zuncic will focus on the intersection of business and creativity, helping to elevate the agency's profile globally and fostering deeper collaboration across offices and with clients. Above all, the priority for Zuncic is to invent more impactful ways to solve more interesting problems.

"I've always believed in creativity as the answer; but the question is really "how do you define the problem?" commented Zuncic. "Where can creativity become a competitive advantage? It may be a new business model or distribution method or reaching new audiences, or it may be an unforgettable way to communicate. But the goal is the same: to think creatively in ways that change how people experience the brand, the product or the category. That's what has always made me jealous of F&B - their history of harnessing creativity in the broadest possible sense to change businesses - and I'm excited to help bring more of that thinking to more of the world."

Zuncic's background as a former client and his experience driving change across the whole marketing spectrum at a variety of agencies, makes him the right fit for a non-traditional role in a non-traditional agency. He has worked across brand strategy and identity, innovation, brand experience, communications, and digital transformation for brands like Domino's, McDonald's, MolsonCoors, Infiniti, Pepsi, Method, Ben & Jerry's, the NFL, Kraft, American Airlines, GSK, and Pernod-Ricard.

F&B's longstanding relationships with clients like Volvo, Goldman Sachs, and P&G are built on identifying truly creative solutions to business challenges, beyond just advertising. Eric's unique background will help strengthen and deepen those relationships, unlocking more opportunities for Ideas that Change Things.

"I've worked with a small handful of people who can cross seamlessly between creativity and business. Eric is one of those rare talents. I've been trying to work with him again for a decade, and I'm delighted he'll be helping write the next chapter for Forsman&Bodenfors," said Toby Southgate.

Eric's career includes time on the client side as a marketer at GEICO and Unilever, and a Harvard MBA where he worked with the founders of Mekanism to build the roadmap from production company to full-service agency. Following a stint with WPP's Brand Union, he joined the founders of Mekanism to help build and grow that modern agency model. He also served as Chief Strategy Officer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, before joining DDB as North America Chief Strategy Officer in 2017. Along the way he has pitched, won, and led award-winning, business-driving relationships in dozens of categories as well as multiple global, integrated pitches and relationships at the Omnicom and WPP group levels.

"This is a big year for us all at F&B," said Anna Qvennerstedt, copywriter and Global Creative Chairman. "We are ready to take our F&B story to the world in the right way, The job of the global team is really about support and space - helping people do the best work of their careers. Eric's role will help accelerate our own change, and bring us closer to our clients and their brands than ever before."

Forsman & Bodenfors is an agency within Stagwell, the global challenger network built to transform marketing.

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective with 500 employees worldwide, in offices spanning Gothenburg, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Montreal, and Shanghai. Other brands in the F&B group include F&B Happy, a world-class brand strategy and design agency; F&B Inhouse, focusing on custom digital ecosystems; F&B Daily, its digital, social and editorial agency; and F&B Studios, a full-service production capability.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact:

Brandon Dixon
pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-stgw-forsman--bodenfors-taps-eric-zuncic-for-global-leadership-team-301523731.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • UPS wants to ship packages in the metaverse

    UPS seems to be exploring ways to connect its metaverse experience with items and rewards that customers can claim in real life.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Kyowa Kirin, Ardelyx Amend Tenapanor Pact In Cardiorenal Disorders

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has amended its license agreement, initially executed in 2017, granting Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ardelyx's tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia, in Japan. Under the agreement, considering a reduction in the royalty rate due Ardelyx upon net sales in Japan, Kyowa Kirin has agreed to pay Ardelyx up to an additional $40 million, payable in two tranches. The first payment is due following Kyowa Kirin's filing with

  • China Slashes LNG Purchases on High Prices, Virus Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is slashing liquefied natural gas purchases as soaring global prices deepen import losses and pandemic lockdowns throttle domestic demand.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsImports in the

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • Nvidia stock stumbles after Baird voices concern about graphics business

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. shares were slipping Monday after an analyst took a more cautious outlook on the company's gaming business.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent?

    Households are often divided by consumption and wealth levels so marketers and businesses can better understand their spending habits. Certain segments exhibit specific behaviors that, when identified, allow businesses to serve their needs in a more personalized manner. According to … Continue reading → The post What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com partners with grocer Ahold in Netherlands

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Tuesday it will partner with supermarket operator Ahold's flagship Dutch Albert Heijn chain to deliver groceries and convenience products. Financial terms were not disclosed. While a tie up between the country's biggest food delivery service and its biggest grocer had seemed logical, Ahold also operates its own grocery delivery service, as well as e-commerce site Bol.com, which is more popular than Amazon in the Netherlands.

  • This Millennial Boss Shared What It's Like To Have Only Gen Z Employees, And Honestly, It Sounds Awesome

    "It's a Gen Z world, I'm just their millennial boss."View Entire Post ›