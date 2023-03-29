U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.16
    +54.89 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,702.66
    +308.41 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,919.83
    +203.75 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.40
    +16.77 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8110
    +1.9360 (+1.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,420.38
    +985.24 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.89
    +18.92 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Stagwell's (STGW) Harris Poll Expands On Demand Offerings to B2B and Healthcare Audiences

PR Newswire
·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll—a global public opinion polling, market research, and strategy firm within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023—launched additional on demand quick-turn research offerings for highly targeted B2B and healthcare segments.

"Harris has offered on demand services for over 20 years, giving clients access to different audiences in an agile, cost-effective manner. With the introduction of B2B On Demand and HCPs On Demand we can meet additional client needs with the same speed and efficiency as our existing Harris On Demand offerings targeting the general public," said Erica Parker, Managing Director. "We're creating faster access to these hard-to-reach audiences via these new solutions, and we've designed these products to best support our client's overall research needs."

Major brands such as Nerdwallet, Instacart and Salesforce trust Harris On Demand's U.S. and international research to optimize messaging; better understand consumer awareness, attitudes, usage, and sentiment; test and refine concepts, products, and ideas; and track public opinion to develop timely, impactful thought leadership.

An established leader in providing consumer and brand insights with a trusted reputation going back decades, The Harris Poll's on demand research offers a fast, cost-effective tool to help leaders across brand management, PR, communications, consumer insights, and innovation make better, more informed decisions. To meet expanding demand, the firm is launching two segment-specific on demand research services:

  • B2B On Demand:
    Reach business decision-makers, including senior level executives, small business owners, hiring managers, and leaders in HR, marketing, IT, and finance to get "Executive Answers" for hot topic questions that emerge among stakeholders, obtain efficient feedback on go-to-market strategies, and gather data to inform thought leadership initiatives that can be leveraged to generate media interest and help position you as an industry thought leader.

  • Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) On Demand:
    Reach healthcare audiences including generalists, specialists, nurses, pharmacists, and dieticians to get a pulse on HCPs, complement research among patient or consumer audiences, or to gather qualitative insights to inform survey design, add context to the narrative, or fill gaps in analysis.

These new offerings add to The Harris Poll's full suite of "on demand" products including.

  • Harris On Demand: nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. adults and 1,000 adults globally

  • Harris On Demand: Parents – 1000 parents of children under 18

  • Harris On Demand: Generations – 500 respondents per generational group (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers)

  • On Demand Innovation – proprietary methods to test ideas, concepts, messaging and communications testing

Without the expense of investing in a full-scale custom research program, the range of Harris' on demand solutions allow clients to put customized questions in front of critical audiences to understand their current goals, challenges, and perceptions—all to keep a pulse on trends that matter most to their organizations. This new tool gives The Harris Poll's corporate, nonprofit and agency clients high-quality data to inform critical business decisions, communications strategy, and public relations efforts.

For more information on engaging Harris Poll's on demand research solutions, please visit Harris On Demand Polling - Harris Poll (theharrispoll.com).

About The Harris Poll
The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

The Harris Poll (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
The Harris Poll (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-stgw-harris-poll-expands-on-demand-offerings-to-b2b-and-healthcare-audiences-301785102.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Alibaba's US$34 billion stock rally justified? Here's what BofA, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa and Macquarie say about the business makeover

    Investors persevering with Alibaba Group were richly rewarded after the stock logged the biggest gain since November. The market reaction suggests its plan to overhaul the US$257 billion tech empire will bring great benefits to shareholders. The move is expected to unlock values from its assets, most analysts said, while allaying Beijing's concerns over the group's dominance in the local economy. Is the US$32 billion overnight gain in market value in New York, and HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion)

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRA vs. 401(k): Which one is better?

    IRA plans are held in high regard, but how do they compare to a 401(k)?

  • Cargill to halt grain loadings at its Russian export terminal

    MOSCOW/CHICAGO (Reuters) -Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it would take a further step back from the Russian market by no longer handling the top wheat supplier's grain at its export terminal from July, although its shipping unit will continue to carry grain from the country's ports. Most international grain traders have stopped new investment in Russia since last year following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but continued exporting Russian wheat. "As grain export-related challenges continue to mount, Cargill will stop elevating Russian grain for export in July 2023 after the completion of the 2022-2023 season," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • As Macy’s CEO Plans to Retire, He Says Know Your Customer and Keep It Simple

    Jeff Gennette has run the department-store chain since 2017 and will be succeeded in February by Bloomingdale’s boss Tony Spring.

  • Splitting Up an Empire: Here Are Alibaba’s Six Main Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is splitting its $220 billion empire into six business units as part of a massive restructuring that will free up its various divisions to operate with far greater autonomy. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverHer

  • What employees say will get them to return the office

    Employees are willing to return to the office to build relationships and collaborate more easily.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi