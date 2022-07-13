U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.88
    -0.42 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5200
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.33
    +715.68 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.53
    +4.27 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.07 (+0.54%)
     

Stagwell's (STGW) The Harris Poll Sponsors Annual Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit Presenting Results on Healthcare Communications and Reputation in the Pharma Industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STGW

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agency, is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 17th Annual Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit, the premier event dedicated to providing life science communicators with industry updates and best practices for successful communications strategies in today's complex healthcare environment. The summit will be held July 19 and 20 in Jersey City, NJ.

"The Pharma PR summit is such a valuable conference for healthcare communicators, marketers, policy makers, and advocates and one I'm always happy to support and participate in," said Kathy Steinberg, Vice President at The Harris Poll and Advisory Board member for Fierce Pharma. "In an increasingly fragmented and complicated media landscape, I think it's more important than ever for data-driven thought leadership to be a core feature of how players in the healthcare space communicate with their many and varied stakeholders."

Three representatives from The Harris Poll's Media Communications Research and Reputation practices will present at the summit:

Jekielek will present the latest Harris Poll data tracking the Pharma industry's reputation from The Axios-Harris Poll 100 (Harris Poll's 23rd Annual RQ Study). Additionally, insights from key HCP/ healthcare experts will be shared to understand today's marketplace more fully. This data-driven session will look at the incredible evolution of corporate reputation in the pharma and biotech industries from well before COVID to today.

The Harris Poll will also share new research, conducted among a nationally representative sample of over 2,000 U.S. adults, to understand health information sources and the role they play in supporting patients in managing their health as well as facilitating their relationship with their healthcare providers. The research includes a comparison of the public's trust in health-related information sources from 2019 to 2022.

The Harris Poll has been a sponsor of the Fierce Pharma PR Summit for four years.

For more information about The Harris Poll or to learn more about our healthcare practice, please visit the https://theharrispoll.com/industries/healthcare/

About The Harris Poll
The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

About the Media Communications Research Practice
Built on the 50+ year heritage of The Harris Poll, the Media Communications Research practice supports the full scope of clients' data-driven communications strategy, including paid, earned, social and owned media. Whether the goal is to own and tell their own story through thought leadership research, to measure what the public thinks or knows through public opinion polling, or to influence the policy and legislative agenda by taking a public affairs lens, our consultants guide the research and analysis process, from discovering a unique space a client can own through supporting the full range of outreach activities.

Harris Poll Reputation Practice
The Harris Poll's reputation insights capabilities are powered by 25 years of dedicated expertise that provide strategic guidance, well beyond just the data or a dashboard. 2022 marks the 23rd annual release of the Harris Poll's Reputation Quotient (RQ) Study – currently released in partnership with Axios as The Axios-Harris Poll 100 (more details can be found here:  https://theharrispoll.com/partners/media/axios-harrispoll-100/)

The Harris Poll's healthcare reputation expertise is showcased through regularly building and managing programs that cover 20+ global markets and 12+ stakeholders (including the most complex and hard to reach, such as Policy Makers, Payers, and Hospital System Decision Makers, in addition all healthcare Medical Specialties). Today, more than ever, this work also creates actionable value in context of ever-changing business, societal and healthcare issue/ trend landscape.

Contact:

Michele Salomon 
michele.salomon@harrispoll.com 

The Harris Poll (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
The Harris Poll (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-stgw-the-harris-poll-sponsors-annual-fierce-pharma-pr--communications-summit-presenting-results-on-healthcare-communications-and-reputation-in-the-pharma-industry-301586301.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Chooses Microsoft as Partner for Lower-Priced Service With Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. selected Microsoft Corp. as the technology and sales partner for its new advertising-supported streaming service, a key step in its effort to reignite subscriber and revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawki

  • CNX expands presence at Southpointe HQ and pulls sublease space off the market

    Natural gas company begins offering space in headquarters office for coworking users and opts against sublease marketing for major building at Southpointe.

  • The INEO Retail Media Network Gaining in Popularity with Advertisers

    INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, an in-store digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the launch of the largest advertising campaign to date with Western Media Group.

  • H Samuel owner Signet pays £450,000 after losing head office rent relief claim

    Signet was ordered to pay £448,043 in rent arrears to landlord First Property Group in the first known award of its kind.

  • Melio to integrate payments platform with Capital One Business

    Melio, a U.S.-Israeli startup that offers payment tools for small businesses, said on Tuesday it entered into a strategic partnership to integrate its accounts payable platform with Capital One Business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Melio -- headquartered in New York with its research and development centre in Israel -- said it was a multi-year strategic partnership. The agreement will enable Capital One small business cardholders to pay their vendors with a card, even if they do not accept credit cards, directly from their Capital One Business account.

  • Syrup Tech bags $6.3M to develop some sweet inventory-planning software

    Knowing how much and which kind of inventory your brand needs involves a complex web of data that companies often keep up with via spreadsheets or legacy systems that don’t provide a full picture of the business. Syrup Tech, now armed with $6.3 million in new funding, is feeding all that data, like transactions, marketing and inventory, and combining it with other data, like social media trends and even the weather, to spit out predictive inventory recommendations using artificial intelligence and machine learning. This way, merchandisers and planners have better information on what they need and can reduce some of the waste.

  • Disney strikes a big adtech deal with The Trade Desk as Disney+ expands into ads

    Disney struck an advertising agreement with The Trade Desk, making it possible for brands to target automated ads across Disney’s linear and streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, ABC, Freeform, ESPN, National Geographic and FX. The news comes in advance of Disney's launch of an ad-supported tier for its flagship service, Disney+, which would likely be another such target of such a deal. Previously, Disney kept Hulu's ad inventory separate from its other properties, so this partnership means advertisers can not only discover more addressable inventory across Disney’s portfolio, they can also now programmatically target their audiences and potentially improve their return on investment.

  • Small-Business Confidence Dives Amid Rising Inflation Fears

    The National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index slipped again in May, the sixth consecutive month below the 48-year average.

  • Instacart shakes up its leadership structure as the market awaits its IPO

    Briefly, the U.S. grocery-delivery giant promoted Daniel Danker and Laura Jones, vice presidents of product and marketing, to chief product officer and chief marketing officer, respectively. Given that Instacart is prepping for a public debut, getting its C-suite in order makes sense. Prior CTO Mark Schaaf is leaving the company for what Instacart described in a phone call as a break of sorts.

  • Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s Newest Black Woman-Owned Creative Digital Marketing Agency

    Does your business need branding? Creative Business Branding, a Florida-based marketing agency, can help!

  • Quiet Stock Market Session Ahead Of Inflation Report; Crude Oil Takes A Dive

    Stock market indexes are running in place in quiet trading Tuesday afternoon while investors await Wednesday's June inflation report. The Nasdaq composite is telling a similar tale, down slightly at this hour. Market volume is mixed across major benchmarks, compared to the same time in Monday's session, despite meager gains.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • First for fun, now for recruitment: live streams help jobseekers in China find new employers

    China's live-streaming platforms have emerged as a new channel for employers to meet prospective employees, as job candidates go online to search for opportunities amid Covid-19 travel restrictions and what economists call the country's most challenging job market ever. Liu Chao, 33, finds "selling" jobs surprisingly easier than his previous job as an e-commerce live-streamer. "After selling [clothes] through live-streaming for several months, I realised we didn't have many advantages, so I gave

  • Perrigo Stock Mystery; Big Money Loves It, Though Profits Slim

    Perrigo, a leading generic-drug and nutritional products maker, is rebounding. One reason is that it increased production of its Bobbie-partnered baby formula by 40% in Q1 on a year-over-year basis. Decades of market research shows that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves.

  • Bitcoin's Inverse Correlation With Inflation-Adjusted Bond Yield Hits Record High

    The real yield has surged by over 170 basis points this year, putting pressure on risk assets, including bitcoin.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q3 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Why American Express and Capital One Got Downgraded

    A Morgan Stanley analyst expects consumer spending to slow because of inflation. She also expects certain loan losses to climb.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Stock Traders Focusing on Core CPI

    Economists are predicting another month of 40-year high headline inflation that could further solidify expectations for a big rate hike from the Fed.

  • Rolling over 401(k)s and IRAs: Everything to know about moving your money

    Have a new job? Need to roll over your 401(k) into an IRA? It's a pretty common scenario. Here's how to navigate it.