Stainless is helping OpenAI, Anthropic and others build SDKs for their APIs

TechCrunch· Image Credits: Luis Alvarez / Getty Images
Kyle Wiggers
4 min read
0

Besides a focus on generative AI, what do AI startups like OpenAI, Anthropic and Together AI share in common? They use Stainless, a platform created by ex-Stripe staffer Alex Rattray, to generate SDKs for their APIs.

Rattray, who studied economics at the University of Pennsylvania, has been building things for as long as he can remember, from an underground newspaper in high school to a bike share program in college. Rattray picked up programming on the side while at UPenn, which led to a job at Stripe as an engineer on the developer platform team.

At Stripe, Rattray helped to revamp API documentation and launch the system that powers Stripe's API client SDK. It's while working on those projects Rattray observed there wasn't an easy way for companies, including Stripe, to build SDKs for their APIs at scale.

"Handwriting the SDKs couldn’t scale," he told TechCrunch. "Today, every API designer has to settle a million and one 'bikeshed' questions all over again, and painstakingly enforce consistency around these decisions across their API."

Now, you might be wondering, why would a company need an SDK if it offers an API? APIs are simply protocols, enabling software components to communicate with each other and transfer data. SDKs, on the other hand, offer a set of software-crafting tools that plug into APIs. Without an SDK to accompany an API, API users are forced to read API docs and build everything themselves, which isn't the best experience.

Rattray's solution is Stainless, which takes in an API spec and generates SDKs in a range of programming languages including Python, TypeScript, Kotlin, Go and Java. As APIs evolve and change, Stainless' platform pushes those updates with options for versioning and publishing changelogs.

"API companies today have a team of several people building libraries in each new language to connect to their API," Rattray said. "These libraries inevitably become inconsistent, fall out of date and require constant changes from specialist engineers. Stainless fixes that problem by generating them via code."

Stainless isn't the only API-to-SDK generator out there. There's LibLab and Speakeasy, to name a couple, plus longstanding open-source projects such as the OpenAPI Generator.

Stainless, however, delivers more "polish" than most others, Rattray said, thanks partly to its use of generative AI.

"Stainless uses generative AI to produce an initial 'Stainless config' for customers, which is then up to them to fine-tune to their API," he explained. "This is particularly valuable for AI companies, whose huge user bases includes many novice developers trying to integrate with complex features like chat streaming and tools."

Perhaps that's what attracted customers like OpenAI, Anthropic and Together AI, along with Lithic, LangChain, Orb, Modern Treasury and Cloudflare. Stainless has "dozens" of paying clients in its beta, Rattray said, and some of the SDKs it's generated, including OpenAI's Python SDK, are getting millions of downloads per week.

"If your company wants to be a platform, your API is the bedrock of that," he said. "Great SDKs for your API drive faster integration, broader feature adoption, quicker upgrades and trust in your engineering quality."

Most customers are paying for Stainless' enterprise tier, which comes with additional white-glove services and AI-specific functionality. Publishing a single SDK with Stainless is free. But companies have to fork over between $250 per month and $30,000 per year for multiple SDKs across multiple programming languages.

Rattray bootstrapped Stainless "with revenue from day one," he said, adding that the company could be profitable as soon as this year; annual recurring revenue is hovering around $1 million. But Rattray opted instead to take on outside investment to build new product lines.

Stainless recently closed a $3.5 million seed round with participation from Sequoia and The General Partnership.

"Across the tech ecosystem, Stainless stands out as a beacon that elevates the developer experience, rivaling the high standard once set by Stripe," said Anthony Kline, partner at The General Partnership. "As APIs continue to be the core building blocks of integrating services like LLMs into applications, Alex’s first-hand experience pioneering Stripe’s API codegen system uniquely positions him to craft Stainless into the quintessential platform for seamless, high-quality API interactions."

Stainless has a 10-person team based in New York. Rattray expects headcount to grow to 15 or 20 by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dripos raises $11M Series A to replace Square, Toast and 8 other pieces of software

    Startups were also eager to help these businesses stay safely in business — and venture capital followed. For example, Joe Coffee raised some funding to help coffee shops take mobile orders, and Odeko and Cloosiv merged to combine their inventory and mobile-ordering apps. When Jack Pawlik and Avery Durrant founded New York-based coffee shop software company Dripos in 2019, they didn’t know they would soon be joining this group.

  • TechCrunch Minute: Perplexity AI could be worth up to $3B. Here's why

    Perplexity AI's latest, large fundraising event could be quickly superseded by another, even larger chunk of capital, TechCrunch reports. Quick revenue growth at the company that has reportedly reached around $20 million worth of annual recurring revenue. Sure at $1 billion that's a 50x revenue multiple, but if the company is on a quick enough growth pace, investors paying up to 150x for its current ARR might not be as insane as it looks on paper, even if similarly priced bets back in the 2021-era often struggled.

  • Tesla Planning Ride-Hailing App

    Tesla has hinted for years that it wants to launch a ride-hailing app, and now it is previewing what that could look like. The company says it has been investing in the hardware and software needed to achieve fully autonomous technology and to launch a ride-hailing service. In a slide deck previewing the service, the automaker included an image of a Model Y SUV as a vehicle responding to pick up a passenger—indicating Tesla doesn't want to only have its robotaxi models on the network.

  • Adobe claims its new image-generation model is its best yet

    Firefly, Adobe's family of generative AI models, doesn't have the best reputation among creatives. The Firefly image-generation model in particular has been derided as underwhelming and flawed compared to Midjourney, OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, and other rivals, with a tendency to distort limbs and landscapes and miss the nuances in prompts. But Adobe is trying to right the ship with its third-generation model, Firefly Image 3, releasing this week during the company's Max London conference. The model, no

  • How to use ChatGPT for investing: From graphs to calculations

    ChatGPT can help individual investors with their investment decisions. Here’s how the AI tool comes in handy.

  • With Easel, ex-Snap researchers are building the next-generation Bitmoji thanks to AI

    Easel is a new startup that sits at the intersection of the generative AI and social trends, founded by two former employees at Snap. The company has been working on an app that lets you create images of yourself and your friends doing cool things directly from your favorite iMessage conversations. There’s a reason why I mentioned that the co-founders previously worked at Snap before founding Easel. While Snap may never reach the scale of Instagram or TikTok, it has arguably been the most innova

  • Sonos (SONO) Redesigns Sonos App to Boost User Experience

    Sonos' (SONO) redesigned Sonos app will be made accessible worldwide through a software update for the S2 mobile app and through an all-new web app on May 7.

  • Inside Palantir’s AI Sales Secret Weapon: Software Boot Camp

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp once said that the only way he’d hire salespeople was if he were “hit by a bus.” The company’s software, which organizes and analyzes troves of data for companies and governments, was so good it would sell itself, he reasoned.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorch

  • Here’s who might buy TikTok as a ban-or-divest order appears all but certain

    The TikTok divestment bill was bundled into a massive $95 billion aid package, which helped fast-track it through Congress.

  • Block lets Square merchants convert a part of their daily sales to bitcoin

    Block, the company behind Square, Cash App and other services, announced a new program today allowing merchants using Square's solutions to convert a percentage of their daily sales to bitcoin. The feature, rolling out in the U.S. starting today, will transfer 1-10% of Square sellers' daily sales to their personal Cash App account. Merchants will receive a confirmation of the conversion when the transaction is complete.