At stake in Supreme Court: privacy in the digital age

In more ways than one, Timothy Carpenter has been demonstrating the importance of smartphones in modern-day life.

Seven years ago, he began organizing and committing a series of armed robberies of cellphone stores in Michigan and Ohio. On Wednesday, he will be arguing to the United States Supreme Court that the privacy of historical location data collected by cell towers should be protected by the Constitution. If the justices agree, it will be the first time the Constitution’s privacy protections have been updated since the internet was invented. As digital technology becomes increasingly necessary for day-to-day activities, the outcome of this case could help determine how private those activities are.

“For every advance in technology, the [high] court has had an opportunity to weigh in on the effect of the new technology on privacy,” says Alex Abdo, a senior staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. “This case may very well decide whether we can expect privacy in the digital age.”

Before he was a pioneer of privacy rights, Carpenter was supplying the firearms and serving as a lookout for robberies. During that spree seven years ago, his fellow robbers would enter a store brandishing their guns, herd customers and employees to the back, and order them to fill bags with new smartphones.

While investigating the robberies, authorities ordered MetroPCS and Sprint to turn over records of every call made to and from Carpenter’s phone over a 127-day period from cell sites the two companies operated in the areas where robberies were alleged to have occurred. The records – obtained in accordance with a federal law but without a judge-approved warrant – helped authorities place Carpenter at the scenes of the robberies and, ultimately, convict him.

Carpenter, however, has argued that if the government wants to know something as sensitive as his specific location at a certain time, it should have to abide by the Fourth Amendment and show a judge probable cause that he was involved in criminal activity first.

Lower courts have disagreed with Carpenter, but the high court, after nibbling at the edges of the issue in recent years, will now confront it head-on.

PRE-INTERNET PRIVACY LAWS

The Fourth Amendment is one of the Constitution’s blunter legal instruments, and thus the justices have agreed to periodically update it throughout history to reflect technological advances. The amendment originally required a warrant only for searches of “houses, papers and effects,” but it was expanded in the 19th century to include contents of letters carried by the postal system. In the 1970s, it was expanded to include telephone conversations, and it has not been updated since.

Significantly, throughout all these changes the content of communications has been protected by the Constitution, but information about communications (or “non-content”) have not. The Supreme Court maintained that precedent in its last major Fourth Amendment decision, the 1979 case Smith v. Maryland that created what is known as the “third-party doctrine.” The court ruled then that a person "has no legitimate expectation of privacy in information he voluntarily turns over to third parties" – in this case a pen register, created by the telephone company at the request of police, of all numbers dialed by an alleged robber.

That kind of “non-content” information now includes the metadata – the data about data – transmitted constantly by digital technologies such as smartphones. And vast amounts of that data are collected by third parties.

When investigating Carpenter, authorities used the Stored Communications Act (SCA) to seize and search metadata captured by cell towers. The federal statute, enacted in 1986, effectively enshrined the third-party doctrine into law. Under the statute, all law enforcement needs to prove in order to search information held by third parties like cell service providers is that the records are “relevant and material” to an ongoing investigation.

These precedents are now outdated tools to protect privacy in the digital age, critics argue.

The third-party doctrine was created before the internet, for example, and at a time when third parties held much less information, both in quantity and detail, than they do now. When President Reagan signed the SCA into law, only about 500,000 people subscribed to a cellphone service, according to CTIA, a trade association for wireless communications companies. Now more than three-quarters of American adults own smartphones, which can each transmit more data in minutes than could fit on an entire hard drive in 1986.

