'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2' devs are spending a lot of time on teeth

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

To assure players that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be worth the wait, developer GSC Game World is showing its painstaking approach to world building. A new highlight reel offers a first look at the long gestating sequel's updated costumes, guns and an idiosyncratic teeth customization tool. While we've seen other game engines designed for in-game movement and physics, the Ukrainian devs built a plugin purely to play dentist with each character's choppers. The tool allows them to remove and add regular and janky teeth or dental crowns to further tweak appearances. "Literally every human in Stalker 2 has a one-of-a-kind smile or grin, I suppose," GSC Game World's Zakhar Bocharov said in the clip.

The video also offers a good look at the rugged radiation suits worn by the game's opposing factions, complete with military-grade combat boots. In addition, there's a sampling of the 30 guns in the game including heavy machine guns, sniper rifles and classic shotguns, along with their modifications.

Though we've yet to learn of an exact release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, we do know that it's coming to PC and Xbox Series X as a "console launch exclusive" this year. The horror sequel will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass service from launch.

