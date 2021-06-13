U.S. markets closed

'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2' is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC on April 28th, 2022

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 finally has a release date, along with a new subtitle. It's coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 28th, 2022. 

Developer GSC Game World offered a more in-depth look at gameplay during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, following a gameplay teaser that emerged late last year. The survival horror game takes place partially in the Swamps, though a tower previously seen in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky is barely standing. 

The trailer also showed off a Geiger counter-style detector called Gilka, a substance called jelly that replenishes your stamina and a peek at a new faction. Sergiy Grygorovych, the creator of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, pops up at the end as well. 

Pre-orders for open for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, to give its full name. It'll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

