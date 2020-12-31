U.S. markets closed

'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2' gameplay teaser previews the game's 2021 launch

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl was announced in 2001 and didn’t ship until 2007, so news that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is preparing for a 2021 release more than ten years after it was originally announced is fitting. Presumably first-person shooter players will once again put on their radiation suits to survive in Chernobyl while fighting mutants, but the clip released today doesn’t give away many hints. A Facebook post refers to the player’s character “Skif,” and says “loading” along with “PDA 2.0.”

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World posted this teaser trailer on IGN’s YouTube channel, with a note saying it represents “how the game actually feels: fast-paced change of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger accompanied by a barely-distinguishable guitar soundtrack.” The brief clip is presented in 4K and certainly brings to mind the first game’s gloomy environment, and says it’s our first in-engine look at the game, as opposed to a longer trailer that popped up this summer.

The team went largely silent after saying the game was still in development in 2012, before reappearing in 2018 promising a 2021 release date. This new game is planned for release on PC and Xbox Series X/S, with day-one availability as part of Xbox Game Pass.

  • ICE’s Jeffrey Sprecher Turns Billionaire on Eve of Wife’s Georgia Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- For a guy who turned a few dollars into a company that oversees everything from the New York Stock Exchange to Libor, Jeffrey Sprecher was remarkably unknown outside of Wall Street.And it may have stayed that way except that his wife, Kelly Loeffler, was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia to fill a vacancy late last year.Within months, the couple faced public scorn over a series of stock trades made before the coronavirus outbreak jolted global markets. Their wealth has now become a focal point in the Jan. 5 runoff election between Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, a Democrat -- one of two Senate races that day that will determine control of the chamber.His company’s 22% rally this year has helped make Sprecher, 65, a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and cemented Loeffler’s place as the wealthiest member of Congress.It’s another reminder of how Wall Street has done well during the pandemic while the broader economy struggles, and the latest twist to Sprecher’s improbable journey to the pinnacle of American finance. Intercontinental Exchange Inc., or ICE, as it’s called, is now a $63 billion behemoth that underpins much of the global financial system. It was built on Sprecher’s dealmaking, good timing and keen sense of where the world was headed.“I never would have thought ICE would own the NYSE, be a leading provider of fixed-income market data and seek to automate the mortgage process all at the same time,” said Rich Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. who has covered the company since its 2005 initial public offering.Sprecher, through an ICE representative, declined to be interviewed or comment on his net worth, which largely consists of his roughly 1% stake in the business. He hasn’t spoken publicly about his wife’s bid, but he’s donated to several Republican lawmakers and political action committees in recent years, including at least $5.5 million to a super PAC that supports her.Loeffler, 50, was an ICE executive for more than a decade and is now in a razor-thin race with Warnock amid record early turnout. Her campaign didn’t comment.Sprecher, who worked as a salesman out of college, got into the power industry in 1983. Looking for a way to hedge the price of fuels, he formed ICE in the 1990s by buying a failing Atlanta company, called Continental Power Exchange, that he modeled into an EBay for energy businesses looking to buy or sell surplus electricity. He paid $1 or $1,000 for the business -- he said two years ago he can’t recall the precise sum -- and kept it afloat with his savings.The timing was fortuitous. ICE launched shortly before its biggest rival, Enron Corp., went bust.Sprecher went on to make a dizzying number of deals. He bought rival exchanges and also expanded ICE into areas like commodity futures, fixed income and clearinghouses, which sit in the middle of each trade. The purchase of NYSE Euronext, which included the vaunted New York Stock Exchange, gave ICE control of London-based Liffe, which offered interest-rate derivatives trading.In 2014, ICE picked up responsibility for the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which is embedded in an array of financial contracts, ranging from credit-card rates to pricing of derivatives. And this year it bought Ellie Mae Inc., which processes more than 40% of all new U.S. residential mortgages, a booming business now with borrowing costs at record lows.At the heart of the company is data, which it collects from clients, sorts and analyzes, and then sells back to those same clients. It underpins benchmark indexes for everything from crude oil derivatives to interest rates.“If I were starting this company today, I would probably call it the Intercontinental Massively Scalable Network and Database Company, because that’s what we are,” Sprecher said on a February call with analysts.Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with ICE in providing financial analytics, fixed-income data and information.Loeffler arrived at ICE in 2002 to lead investor relations, and later also took on communications and marketing -- responsibilities usually split among three jobs. She and Sprecher married in 2004. They are self-proclaimed workaholics and have no children.Loeffler had been active in Republican circles for many years but never run for public office. But when Johnny Isakson, the state’s senior senator, stepped down in 2019 for health reasons, she sought and won the temporary appointment from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, her gender and financial well-being likely playing roles in his decision.The couple’s wealth, laid out in a 99-page financial disclosure form that lists everything from rental properties to a private plane, came under scrutiny after she disclosed a series of stock trades that began the day she and other senators got a classified briefing on the coronavirus outbreak.Loeffler has said the couple’s independent financial advisers made the trades without their knowledge, and that the investment portfolio will be liquidated. The Justice Department dropped a probe of transactions by her and some other lawmakers and the Senate’s own ethics panel cleared her of any wrongdoing.She sits on four Senate committees including the Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agency regulates the derivatives market, including many aspects of ICE’s growing business.Sprecher hasn’t given any inkling that he’s done building the company. In February, he gave up on an overture with EBay Inc., which had puzzled analysts. The acquisition of Ellie Mae was announced just six months later.“I really don’t know how to manage a company that isn’t growing,” he said on a podcast in May. “Part of managing a growing company is like the duck with your legs moving very quickly underneath. I wouldn’t really know how to float around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s investment firms are burning the midnight oil as we approach the end of 2020, publishing their year-end notes and their New Year prognostications, both for investors’ edification. There is the obvious point: we’re in a moment of rising markets, and investor sentiment is riding high now that the election is settled and COVID vaccines have emergency approval and are getting into the distribution networks.However, the lockdown policies put in place to combat the virus this winter are slowing down the economic recovery. Whether the economy will truly tank or not is yet to be seen.In the meantime, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt has published his take on the current situation, and his comments bear consideration. First, McCourt notes the investors are focused on the good news: “[The] equity market is more focused on vaccine deployment and complete re-openings of economies in 2021, and so far, negative data points have been largely brushed aside.”Looking ahead, McCourt writes of the next two years: “We believe the logical outcome of 2021 (and 2022 for that matter) is a likely "return to normalcy" with strong EPS growth offset by lower P/Es barring a change in the vaccine story. We expect cyclical sectors and smaller cap equities to continue to outperform, as is typical in early cycle markets…”The research analysts at Raymond James have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of JMP’s picks – stocks with dividends yielding 7% or better – and that the investment firm sees with 10% upside or better.New Residential Investment (NRZ)The real estate investment trust (REIT) segment has long been known for its high and reliable dividends, a feature promoted by tax regulations which stipulate that these companies must return a certain proportion of profits directly to investors. Based in New York City, New Residential Investment is typical of its sector. The company’s portfolio includes residential mortgages, mortgage loan servicing rights, and loan origination. NRZ focuses its operations on the residential housing sector.NRZ is a mid-cap company, with a market value of $4.13 billion and a portfolio worth $5.72 billion. The company’s revenues have been rising since the second quarter of 2020, after steep losses during the ‘corona recession’ of Q1. The third quarter earnings, however, came in at 19 cents per share, down from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. But even with that loss, NRZ took care to maintain the dividend.In fact, it did more than that. The company raised the Q3 dividend, to 15 cents per common share, in a continuation of an interesting story. Back in Q1, the company pared back the common share dividend to 5 cents, in a move to preserve capital during the corona crisis. The company has since raised the dividend by 5 cents in each subsequent quarter, and the Q4 payment, announced in mid-December, is for 20 cents per common share. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and the yield exceeds 7.87%.In addition to raising the dividend, NRZ has also announced a share buyback program totaling $100 million. The repurchase is for preferred stock shares, and goes alongside the existing repurchase policy of common shares.Analyst Stephen Laws, in his coverage of NRZ for Raymond James, writes, “We expect strong origination volumes and attractive gain on sale margins to drive strong near-term results, and we continue to expect a dividend increase in 4Q [...] For 4Q20, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.02 per share to $0.35 per share. For 2021, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.08 per share to $1.31 per share."In line with these comments, Laws rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $11.50 target price implies a one-year upside of 16%. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 8 Buys. The stock’s $11.36 average price target suggests a 14% and a change from the current share price of $9.93. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks)Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)Next up is a business development corporation, Fidus Investment. This company is one of many in the mid-market business financing niche, offering debt solutions and capital access to smaller firms that may not be able to secure lending from the larger markets. Fidus’ portfolio focuses on senior secured debt and mezzanine debt for companies valued between $10 million and $150 million.Fidus has investments in 68 companies with an aggregate value of $697 million. The largest portion of that portfolio, 59%, is second-lien debt, with the rest divided mainly between subordinated debt, first-lien debt, and equity-related securities.The company has seen revenues gain through the second and third quarters of 2020, after negative results in Q1. The third quarter top line came in at ~$21 million, up an impressive 129% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Fidus has declared its dividend for Q4, at 30 cents per common share, the same as the previous two quarter, plus an extra 4-cent special dividend authorized by the Board of Directors. This brings the total payment for the quarter to 34 cents per common share, and puts the yield at 9.5%.Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd likes what he sees in Fidus, especially the dividend prospects. “We continue to see the risk / reward as attractive at current levels - with shares trading below book, solid forecasted base dividend coverage from NII… We project FDUS solidly over-earning its quarterly base dividend of $0.30 / share through our projection period. As a result, we do project modest supplementals…”Dodd puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and sets a target price of $14. At current levels, that target indicates an upside of 10.5% in the next months. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on FDUS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 4 reviews, including 2 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $12.66, and the $13.33 average price target suggests a modest 5% upside from current levels. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks)TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)Returning to the REIT sector, we look at TPG RE Finance Trust, the real estate financing arm of global asset firm TPG. This REIT, with an $820 million market cap, has built a portfolio of commercial mortgage loans worth an aggregate total of $5.5 billion. The company is a provider for original commercial mortgage loans starting at $50 million, mainly in US primary markets. The largest share of the company’s loans and properties are centered in the East.Like many finance companies, TPG RE Finance saw serious losses in Q1 due to the corona pandemic crisis – but has since recovered to a large extent. Revenues in Q3 hit $48 million, up 9% year-over-year. During the quarter, TPG received loan repayments totaling $199.6 million, a solid result, and when the quarter ended the company had on hand $225.6 million in cash or cash equivalents.The company was able to easily fund its dividend, of 20 cents per common share, in Q3. For Q4, the company has recently declared not just the 20-cent regular payment, but also an 18-cent non-recurring special cash dividend. Taken together, the dividends give a yield of 7.5%, almost 4x higher than the average found among S&P-listed companies.Returning to Raymond James’ REIT expert Stephen Laws, we find that he is bullish on TRTX, too. “TRTX has underperformed since reporting 3Q results, which we believe creates an attractive buying opportunity… We expect core earnings to continue benefiting from LIBOR floors in loans and expect new investments to resume in 1Q21. The company's portfolio has combined retail and hotel exposure of 14%, which is below the sector average of 19%...” To this end, Laws rates TRTX a Strong Buy and his $13 price target suggests ~22% upside in 2021. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This stock also holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 unanimous Buy reviews set in recent weeks. Shares are priced at $10.67 and the average target of $11.00 suggests a modest 3% upside from current levels. (See TRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bionano’s Genome Mapping Platform Could Be a Game Changer, Says Analyst

    Momentum might be an elusive quality, yet it is also pretty easy to spot. Right now, it is clearly on BioNano Genomics’ (BNGO) side. In December, shares of the life sciences company have accumulated a mighty 328%.Evidently, investors are buying into the cytogenetics specialist’s steady stream of positive developments.On Monday, the company disclosed that its genome mapping platform Saphyr has been accredited in the US by the College of American Pathologists. The platform will be used by Bionano’s customer Praxis Genomics, marking it as the first company to offer a laboratory developed test (LDT) utilizing whole genome analysis.Saphyr’s optical genome mapping is an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods and Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy thinks it could be a game changer.“Digital cytogenetics is one of the areas where Saphyr has the potential to change the clinical diagnostic landscape,” the 5-star analyst said. “Current methods are labor and time intensive, and therefore costly. Saphyr offers a more efficient and streamlined alternative as well as potentially improved diagnostic yield. As more LDTs are developed, we anticipate that adoption for Saphyr should increase, driving revenue for Bionano.”While the accreditation is the first of its kind in the U.S., in Europe, whole genome clinical tests are already in progress across several applications including inherited genetic disorders and leukemia.The news followed the recent publication of an article which further highlighted Saphyr’s qualities. In a comparison test, PacBio’s HiFi chemistry was only able to detect 72% of the large SVs (structural variants) detected by Saphyr.All in all, McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on BNGO shares along with a $2 price target. Due to Bionano’s latest surge, the figure indicates a 5% downside from current levels. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here)Two other analysts recently posted BNGO reviews, with one saying Buy and the other recommending a Hold, adding up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That said, it is hard to keep up with the current speed of the share gains, and the $1.42 average price target, suggests downside of 32%. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    At long last, the annus horribilus 2020 is coming to an end, and it’s time to get our portfolios in order for the new year ahead. There is good news about to encourage investors for 2021. In proof that government sometimes can move with speed and decision, FDA granted emergency authorization for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, and the shots are getting into the distribution networks. The election is settled, except for the Georgia Senate runoffs, but no matter how those turn out the overall results is known: a closely divided government, without a clear mandate for sweeping legislation. It’s a portent of regulatory stasis, which means predictability, which is good for markets.These are the facts behind the rising investors sentiment, which has pushed the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ all up to record levels. And its’ that upbeat sentiment which has Wall Street’s top analysts selecting stocks as potential winners for the year ahead.And when we say it’s Wall Street’s top analysts making these calls, we mean it. These are stock picks from the 3 top-ranked analysts in the TipRanks database. These are the stock experts with the most recommendations on file, the best success rate, and the highest average return. So, let’s see what they have to say about these three Strong Buy stocks.ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)Tech companies, especially in the cloud, communications, and marketing segments, have some clear opportunities during the COVID pandemic. ZoomInfo is part of this group; the company’s services include digital marketing intelligence, account and data management, demand generation, and lead prospecting. ZoomInfo offers AI cloud software designed to makes these background tasks more efficient, so that sellers can focus on selling.ZI shares have seen volatile trading since going public in June of 2020, but overall, the stock is up 34% year-to-date.The third quarter, ZoomInfo’s first full quarter as a public company, showed strong results to encourage investors. Top line revenue hit $123.4 million, up 11.8% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. EPS, which had been negative in Q2, turned positive in Q3 with a 2-cent per share profit. The company finished the quarter with $59.8 million in free cash flow. ZoomInfo reported having 720 customers with $100,000 or more in annual contract value.In his review of ZoomInfo, Piper Sandler's Brent Bracelin, rated the 1 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, lays out a straightforward bullish case.“We are raising revenue estimates by $13.6M for this year and $19.6M for next year factoring in broad-based strength and minor contributions from Everstring and Clickagy acquisitions. We are buyers of ZI based on its ambitions to build a modern go-to-market (GTM) operating system with a unique business model balancing high-growth and high margins… Based on strong Q3 results and favorable Q4 outlook, we would be aggressive buyers of ZI given its unique profile of a high-growth and high-margin model with limited downside risk,” Bracelin opined.Bracelin sets a $59 price target to go along with this Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, suggesting that ZI has room for ~25% growth next year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)Overall, there are 9 recent reviews on record for ZoomInfo and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $47.03 and the average price target of $55.89 indicates ~19% upside potential from that level. (See ZI stock analysis on TipRanks)Ichor Holdings (ICHR)Next up is a holding company, whose subsidiaries design, engineer, and manufacture gas and chemical fluid delivery systems essential in a variety of industries. Ichor is best known for its contributions to the semiconductor industry’s capital equipment, where its gas module and chemical process subsystems make up a substantial portion of each chip’s cost. Ichor’s systems are also used in the manufacture of LED displays, biomedical equipment, and alternative energy sources.Specialized manufacturing can be a solidly profitable niche, especially when a company is building parts and tools necessary to top-line industries. Semiconductor chips are essential in the digital world, and they cannot be manufactured without input from Ichor’s tools. This gives Ichor a competitive advantage, as it offers a product that its customers cannot do without.This can be seen in the quarterly revenues, which have been rising slowly but steadily through 2020. The company saw $220 million at the top in Q1, and reported $228 million in Q3. The third quarter was up 47% year-over-year, and was the sixth quarter in a row to show sequential gains. EPS, at 45 cents per share, was up 28% yoy.Among the fans is Needham's Quinn Bolton, who's ranked 2 on Wall Street, according to TipRanks.“[We] believe Ichor's fundamentals remain strong… we expect the offering will enable ICHR to pursue meaningful accretive M&A that should strengthen its market position, accelerate revenue growth and provide for vertical integration and higher gross margin over time. Looking further out, should the company achieve its LT operating model over the next ~3 years, we see NG earnings power of $4.85 per share,” Bolton commented. To this end, Bolton rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target implies a one-year upside of 32%. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here)Like Bolton, Wall Street is picking ICHR as a long-term winner. With 4 unanimous Buy ratings assigned over the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. Adding to the good news, its $40 average price target puts the upside potential at ~32%. (See ICHR stock analysis on TipRanks)DocuSign (DOCU)Last but not least is DocuSign, the cloud-based electronic signature service from San Francisco. DocuSign offers customers a verified and secure electronic signature option for online documents. Customers reap savings from efficiency, in the form of faster turnaround, less ink and paper used in printing, and less time spent printing and distributing hard copies for signature.DocuSign shares have seen a steep appreciation in 2020, as the move toward remote work and virtual offices put a premium on digital services and online verification. DOCU is up 205%, more than tripling its value this year. The stock has gained as the company’s revenues have gone up. The top line rose 29% between Q1 and Q3, with the third quarter number hitting $382.9 million. Earnings in the third quarter were up an impressive 53% year-over-year. The yoy increase in free cash flow was even more impressive, turning from negative $14 million to a surplus of $38 million.All of this leads RBC's Alex Zukin, the 3 analyst in the TipRanks database, to rate DOCU an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $325 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 44% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Zukin’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Zukin writes, “[The] Beats go on as DOCU delivered another very strong quarter of acceleration on every metric... What is even more impressive in our minds is that this is being driven almost entirely by an acceleration of the core e-signature business with the company being confident that it is still very modestly penetrated in its TAM (which has expanded significantly) that they can maintain growth above pre-pandemic levels in a post-pandemic world…” Similarly, other Wall Street analysts like what they’re seeing. With 10 Buy ratings vs 3 Holds received in the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. At a $276.46 average price target, analysts see ~22% upside potential in store for DocuSign. (See DOCU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • JCPenney’s Jill Soltau Is Out as Retailer’s New Owners Split Company

    (Bloomberg) -- The new owners of JCPenney replaced Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau less than a month after re-launching the department store chain that went bankrupt during the pandemic.Soltau will depart Dec. 31 and be succeeded by Stanley Shashoua, the chief investment officer of Simon Property Group Inc., while a search for a new CEO is conducted, according to a statement Wednesday. Mall owners Simon and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired the retail operations of J.C. Penney Co. to help keep one of their biggest tenants in business. The brief, two-paragraph announcement gave no explanation for the CEO change.The departure is another burden for the struggling department store chain, which made rapid-fire leadership changes over the past decade as a series of turnaround plans fell short. While it wouldn’t be unusual for new owners to bring in a new leader, restarting the process could hurt JCPenney as it tries to right the company, said David Swartz, equity analyst at Morningstar Inc.“It’s not great news,” Swartz said.Turnaround PlanSoltau, hired in October 2018, was in the middle of overseeing her own turnaround plan and putting a new team in place when the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe this year and temporarily shuttered many retail stores. By May, J.C. Penney Co. was bankrupt. She remained in the top job throughout the bankruptcy process, and the new owners highlighted her comments as CEO in the Dec. 7 announcement of the relaunch under the JCPenney name.Simon and Brookfield plan to establish a temporary office of the CEO that will include members of JCPenney’s current management team, according to the statement. J.C. Penney Co. was split up during the bankruptcy into the operating company, which is owned by the mall operators, while lenders get the property company. The latter remains in the Chapter 11 process and is expected to emerge in the first half of 2021.Penney’s troubles were longstanding before Soltau’s arrival. She became the company’s fifth CEO in seven years -- fourth if you count Mike Ullman’s reprise tenure -- in an effort to make the mall stalwart a more compelling destination. The carousel started in 2011 when activist investor William Ackman pushed for Ullman’s ouster in favor of Ron Johnson, fresh off triumphs at Target Corp. and Apple stores.Previous PlanJohnson envisioned not so much a turnaround as a wholesale refabrication of the company. At a splashy event by the Hudson River introducing his plan, he vowed to end the cycle of endless sales and instead train customers to buy at fair prices. He redesigned stores to feature boutique brands built around a so-called town square. Sales in his first year plunged 25%, and in 2013, the company replaced him with Ullman after less than two years.Marvin Ellison, who took over after Ullman retired, left to become CEO at Lowe’s Cos. after less than two years.Soltau came over from leading craft chain Jo-Ann Stores Inc., and before that was an executive at now-defunct Midwestern department store chain Shopko Stores Inc. Soltau worked to improve inventory management and lure more shoppers by revamping merchandise.There were signs of progress when the company reported its year-end earnings in late February, with improved women’s clothing sales and better-than-expected results.Now, as an intensifying pandemic threatens more disruption and store closings, “it would be much smoother” if Soltau could continue steering the turnaround, or if the company had a plan in place, Swartz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.