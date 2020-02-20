A 'stalkerware' app leaked phone data from thousands of victims

A spyware app designed to "monitor everything" on a victim's phone has been secretly installed on thousands of phones.

The app, KidsGuard, claims it can "access all the information" on a target device, including its real-time location, text messages, browser history, access to its photos, videos and app activities, and recordings of phone calls.

But a misconfigured server meant the app was also spilling out the secretly uploaded contents of victims' devices to the internet.

These consumer-grade spyware apps — also known as "stalkerware" — have come under increased scrutiny in recent years for allowing and normalizing surveillance, often secretly and without obtaining permission from their victims. Although many of these apps are marketed toward parents to monitor their child's activities, many have repurposed the apps to spy on their spouses. That's prompted privacy groups and security firms to work together to help better identify stalkerware.

KidsGuard is no different. Its maker, ClevGuard, pitches the spyware app as a "stealthy" way to keep children safe, but also can be used to "catch a cheating spouse or monitor employees."

But the security lapse offers a rare insight into how pervasive and intrusive these stalkerware apps can be.

ClevGuard's website, which makes the KidsGuard phone spyware (Image: TechCrunch)

TechCrunch obtained a copy of the Android app from Till Kottmann, a developer who reverse-engineers apps to understand how they work.

Kottmann found that the app was exfiltrating the contents of victims' phones to an Alibaba cloud storage bucket — which was named to suggest that the bucket only stored data collected from Android devices. It's believed the bucket was inadvertently set to public, a common mistake made — often caused by human error — nor was it protected with a password.

Using a burner Android device with the microphone sealed and the cameras covered, TechCrunch installed the app and used a network traffic analysis tool to understand what data was going in and out of the device — and was able to confirm Kottmann's findings.

The app, which has to be bought and downloaded from ClevGuard directly, can be installed in a couple of minutes. (ClevGuard claims it also supports iPhones by asking for iCloud credentials to access the contents of iCloud backups, which is against Apple's policies.) The app has to be installed by a person with physical access to a victim's phone, but the app does not require rooting or jailbreaking. The Android app also requires that certain in-built security features are disabled, such as allowing non-Google approved apps to be installed and disabling Google Play Protect, which helps to prevent malicious apps from running.

Once installed, ClevGuard says its app works in "stealth" and isn't visible to the victim. It does that by masquerading itself as an Android "system update" app, which looks near-indistinguishable from legitimate system services.

And because there's no app icon, it's difficult for a victim to know their device has been compromised.

KidsGuard is designed to look like an Android app (Image: TechCrunch)

Because we only had the Android app and not a paid subscription to the service, we were limited in how much we could test. Through our testing, TechCrunch found that the app silently and near-continually siphons off content from a victim's phone, including what's stored in their photos and video apps, and recordings of the victim's phone calls.

