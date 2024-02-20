Stalled Rate Cuts: Tech Titans To Watch For Your Investment Portfolio

The Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell is planning on slashing benchmark interest rates at a slower pace than expected, as indicated during the 60 Minutes interview with CBS. This revelation caused the equity market rally to take a beat, as the previously expected March rate cuts are now written off.

The stronger-than-expected jobs growth last month might keep inflation levels elevated in the near term, hindering the Fed from achieving its 2% inflation growth target in the event of premature rate cuts.

"We want to see more evidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2%," Powell said during the interview, "Our confidence is rising. We just want some more confidence before we take that very important step of beginning to cut interest rates."

Only 37% of market participants are anticipating a rate cut in March, down from 47% recorded in the last week of January. According to a CNBC survey, only 9% of respondents expect a rate cut in March. Market participants are now expecting only three or slightly more rate cuts.

Despite the stalled rate cuts, these Magnificent Seven stocks are poised to deliver strong returns in the near term.

Tesla

After surging by nearly 68% in 2023, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has had a rough start to 224, with the stock down nearly 24% year-to-date. The company's total revenues came in at $25.17 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, up 3% year-over-year, but missed the consensus estimate of $25.16 billion by London Stock Exchange Group (LESG) analysts. Tesla's EPS amounted to $0.71 in the last quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 74 cents.

Tesla also issued a weaker growth forecast for 2024 in a statement, as it is currently focused on expanding its operations and production capabilities. The stock was recently downgraded by Daiwa Capital's analyst Jairam Nathan to Neutral. He also reduced the price target on TSLA from $245 to $195, indicating a current upside of just over 5% on the stock.

Story continues

"Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform and the next one we believe will be initiated by the global expansion of the next-generation vehicle platform. In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas," the company stated in a press release.

Tesla is currently engaged in a power struggle on the management front as well, as CEO Elon Musk, who has a 13% ownership stake in the company, is seeking to expand its voting control to 25%.

"I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI and robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned," Musk said.

However, given Tesla's brand popularity and near-term growth prospects, the company is set to resume its growth trajectory once the internal management conflict is resolved. Piper Sandler is bullish on Tesla stock and currently has an Overweight rating with a price target of $225, indicating a potential upside of over 22%. Wedbush also maintains a similar Outperform rating with a price target of $315, indicating a potential upside of more than 70%.

Don’t Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are three high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is up nearly 30% year-to-date, making it one of the best-performing Magnificent Seven stocks so far this year.

Despite the stalled rate cuts, investors and analysts are bullish on the stock, as evident from META's latest surge. Over the past five days, META stock is up nearly 17%.

The company recently initiated a cash dividend payout of $0.50 per share for the first time while expanding its share buyback by $50 billion, equivalent to 5% of its total outstanding shares.

Meta Platforms boasted a stellar growth rate in its latest earnings report, as the company's net income tripled year-over-year to $14 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Read Next:

Elon Musk may be adding landlord to his list of titles. Here’s how to join him in his latest venture with as little as $100.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Send To MSN: 0

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Stalled Rate Cuts: Tech Titans To Watch For Your Investment Portfolio originally appeared on Benzinga.com