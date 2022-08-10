U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

Stambaugh Ness Appoints Alicia Afalonis as Director, Tax

Stambaugh Ness
2 min read

Firm Elevates National M&A and International Tax Expertise

Alicia Afalonis

Alicia Afalonis
Alicia Afalonis

YORK, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Alicia Afalonis as Director, Tax. In her role, Alicia will work with clients nationally to provide deep taxation expertise, primarily in the areas of merger and acquisition and international tax.

During her extensive career, Alicia spent several years at Big 4 firms as both Principal and, most recently, Managing Director. During this time, she developed specialized expertise in cross-border mergers and acquisitions tax, specializing in both private equity and strategic transactions. Alicia earned both her Juris Doctor and LLM in Taxation degrees from Boston University School of Law.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "The addition of Alicia to the firm demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-notch tax-specific expertise to the clients we serve nationally. In particular, she will be a tremendous source of knowledge for our clients who are navigating the tax complexities of a merger or acquisition."

About Stambaugh Ness 

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing 
Phone: 717.757.6999    Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

