Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (SGX:S29) Pays A S$0.015 Dividend In Just Four Days

Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (SGX:S29) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Stamford Tyres' shares before the 13th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of S$0.015 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Stamford Tyres has a trailing yield of 7.5% on the current stock price of SGD0.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Stamford Tyres's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Stamford Tyres's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.5% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Stamford Tyres dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Stamford Tyres? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. To summarise, Stamford Tyres looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Stamford Tyres's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Stamford Tyres (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

