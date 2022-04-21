U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,496.50
    +41.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +259.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,186.25
    +181.50 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.80
    +21.10 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    +0.93 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.50
    -15.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    -0.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -1.44 (-6.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1890
    +0.2620 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,517.84
    +396.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.95
    +23.98 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,649.38
    +20.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ACQUIRES THREE TELESCOPIC DOUBLE DRILLING RIGS AND ENTERS INTO CREDIT FACILITY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SDI.V

CALGARY, AB , April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SDI) is pleased to confirm the acquisition, from a third party, of three telescopic double drilling rigs, two top drives and ancillary equipment (collectively, the "Rigs"). The purchase price was approximately $5 million, paid in cash. Stampede anticipates an additional $3 million of incremental capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2022 for recertifications and to upgrade the three Rigs to be consistent with its fleet of modern drilling rigs. Stampede has committed the three Rigs to customers coming out of spring breakup.

Additionally, Stampede has entered into a new $25 million credit facility with HSBC Bank Canada (the "Credit Facility"). Under the Credit Facility, which has an initial term of three years. Stampede will have an available limit of $18 million under a revolving facility and $7 million under a term loan (the "Term Loan Facility"). The proceeds of the Term Loan Facility were used to finance the acquisition of the Rigs, with the balance anticipated to be used for capital expenditures for its fleet and to repay amounts outstanding under Stampede's current revolving credit facility.

The principal amount outstanding under the Term Loan Facility shall be repaid based on a notional amortization rate of 10% per annum. The Credit Facility bears interest and financial covenants consistent with the Corporation's current credit facility and provides for customary positive and negative covenants, including limitations on debt, acquisitions, dispositions, distributions and capital expenditures. At closing of the acquisition, the Corporation is in compliance with the terms and conditions of the Credit Facility.

"The new Credit Facility positions Stampede with a stable and flexible capital structure and allows us to focus on operations, competitive positioning, and opportunistic growth.", stated Lyle Whitmarsh, President and CEO of Stampede.

During the first quarter of 2022, Stampede had all ten of its rigs fully operational and fully crewed. Stampede's first quarter utilization of 72% was significantly above the Canadian industry utilization of 38% (source: CAOEC). Stampede will report its first quarter 2022 results on May 12, 2022, with full financial statements available on Sedar (www.sedar.com) thereafter.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believe", "predict", and "forecast" are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: expectations relating to future capital expenditures associated with the Rigs; expectations relating to the operational date of the Rigs; Stampede's ability to successfully integrate the Rigs into its fleet; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Credit Facility; and Stampede's ability to continue to comply with the covenants of the Credit Facility.

Forward-looking information is presented in this News Release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Corporation's operations and business plan, as well as the objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook of the Corporation, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation's anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and is based on many assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations of the Corporation expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that the Corporation's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. Macro-economic conditions, including public health concerns (including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other geopolitical risks, the condition of the global economy and, specifically, the condition of the crude oil and natural gas industry, and the ongoing significant volatility in world markets may adversely impact drilling and completions programs, which could materially adversely impact the Corporation.

In addition to other factors which may be identified in this News Release, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the condition of the global economy, including trade, public health (including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other geopolitical risks; the stability of the economic and political environment in which the Corporation operates; future commodity prices and the potential impact on the Corporation and the industry in which the Corporation operates, including levels of exploration and development activities; the success of the measures implemented by the Corporation to ensure the safety of its field and office employees and safe, efficient and reliable operations at each of its drilling sites; the creditworthiness of the Corporation's customers and counterparties; the effectiveness of the Corporation's financial risk management policies at ensuring all payables are paid within the pre-agreed credit terms; the ability of the Corporation to retain qualified staff; the ability of the Corporation to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the impact of increasing competition; the belief that the Corporation's principal sources of liquidity, its operating cash flows, operating loan and debt and equity financings will be sufficient to service its debt and fund its operations and other strategic opportunities; the expected effects of seasonality and weather on the Corporation's operations and business; the ability to protect and maintain the Corporation's intellectual property; the ability of the Corporation to maintain key customers; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates; and the ability of the Corporation to successfully implement key cost and discretionary spending plan adjustments. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such forward-looking information. As a result, the Corporation cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of this forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Additional information on these and other factors that the Corporation's forward-looking information is subject to are disclosed in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form each dated March 24, 2022, and in other reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time and available on SEDAR (sedar.com).

Statements, including forward-looking information, are made as of the date of this News Release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this News Release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stampede Drilling Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c8224.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat In Maiden Update Following Discovery Media Merger

    "AT&T has entered a new era (and) our momentum in growing customer relationships is reaching historical levels," said CEO John Stankey.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • AT&T tops profit expectations in last full quarter with WarnerMedia

    AT&T Inc. topped profit expectations for its latest quarter, the last full period to contain results from the WarnerMedia business that the telecommunications company has since spun off.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • AT&T posts 2.5% rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

    The Dallas, Texas-based firm - whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc earlier this month to form the new media firm Warner Bros. Discovery - added 691,000 monthly phone subscribers during the quarter. AT&T is refocusing on its original business of providing internet and phone services after unwinding a years-long effort to become a media and entertainment company. Shares of AT&T rose 1.5% to $19.73 in premarket trading.

  • Why Twilio Stock Dived by 10% on Wednesday

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) had a hump day to forget. The specialty-tech company saw its share price decline by slightly over 10%, following a price-target cut from an otherwise bullish analyst tracking the stock. Wednesday morning, Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron reduced said Twilio price target substantially, to $380 per share from the previous (and much higher) level of $550.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Steel Dynamics Crushes Views

    Alcoa earnings topped views, but AA stock fell on weak revenue and guidance. Steel Dynamics earnings crushed views Wednesday night.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.