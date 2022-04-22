U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,670.69
    -870.24 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Stampede Insurance Services and Bliss Drive Establish New Partnership

Stampede Insurance Services
·4 min read

Pasadena, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasadena, California -

California: Stampede Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency based in Pasadena, CA, is happy to announce its new partnership with Bliss Drive. Bliss Drive is a well-known digital marketing company specializing in B2B inbound lead generation solutions. One of the key products offered by Stampede Insurance in Pasadena is general liability insurance. They want to point out that every business is exposed to the risk of accidents and injuries happening on the business premises. General liability insurance coverage can provide the protection needed by California businesses in case unexpected events happen where the business is forced to spend on legal fees.

Rene Rebollo, a spokesperson for Stampede Insurance Services, says, “California general liability insurance, along with your property and work comp policies, protects your business if you're sued for personal injury or property damage. A typical policy will cover those accidents or damages that occur on-site or as a result of using goods or services sold by the company. In addition, coverages can be designed to cover additional costs like attorney fees or court costs.”

Stampede Insurance agents can help clients in taking into account all aspects of the general liability insurance package in order for the client to have the most relevant policy available. These agents will help in customizing a particular plan that works for businesses in Pasadena, including the Long Beach, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Bernardino, and Riverside areas. The company is also licensed to offer its services in Alabama, Arizona, California (#0H18184), Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas.

They can also provide contractors general liability insurance and other coverages that are essential for contractors, such as commercial auto coverage, business risk insurance, and insurance for tools and equipment. California contractors' insurance can be quite confusing at times, which is why their agents are always ready to assist clients during the process of choosing the proper coverage for a particular company.

Meanwhile, Bliss Drive believes that search engine optimization (SEO) is a key component of any successful online marketing strategy. If done correctly, SEO can help in significantly improving a website’s visibility when a potential customer searches for a particular keyword or phrase. And it is vital to maintain high rankings on the major search engines, or else the competition will eventually catch up and surpass the company’s position on the search engine pages. Bliss Drive crafts full-spectrum SEO campaigns after in-depth planning and research, and these are supported by real-world data. They combine proven methodologies and cutting-edge technology with their proprietary approaches for coming up with custom-fitted solutions that are based on the requirements of a particular company.

Richard Fong, founder, and CEO of Bliss Drive, LLC, says, “Pasadena’s population is just over 140,000, which means that businesses can take advantage of the diverse economy mixed with Pasadena’s small-city environment. Doing business in a smaller city means that your reputation is more important than ever. Word-of-mouth travels fast, and the key to securing loyal customers in the area is to establish yourself as a leader in your industry. This is why digital marketing is so important, as it helps spread the word about your business while allowing you to interact directly with your customers.”

Having started its operation in 2010, Stampede Insurance Services is capable of servicing clients throughout the nation and are licensed in many of the states. Each one of their clients is provided with a dedicated team of experts that work together to expertly all of the client’s concerns. They specialize in general liability, business owners policy, builders risk, bonds, contractors, commercial auto, commercial property, commercial umbrella, and workers compensation insurance and allow clients to save money on their business insurance. They also offer all kinds of personal insurance coverages to clients in all of their licensed states, including homeowners insurance, boat & watercraft insurance, auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, and flood insurance. They also provide condo insurance, earthquake insurance, landlord insurance, renters insurance, and manufactured / mobile home insurance.

People who want to learn more about the liability insurance services offered by Stampede Insurance Services can check out their website at https://stampedeinsurance.com/business-insurance/liability-insurance, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Stampede Insurance Services, contact the company here:

Stampede Insurance Services
888-476-0696
info@stampedeinsurance.com
40 N Altadena Dr Suite 205, Pasadena, CA 91107


