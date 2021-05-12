U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,486.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,012.25
    +13.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.20
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.19
    -0.89 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.99
    -0.26 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4056
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,203.14
    -6,033.62 (-10.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.04
    -159.79 (-10.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,475.22
    -672.29 (-2.39%)
     

Stampli raises $50 million in Series C to help companies intelligently manage invoices

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

This morning Stampli, a software platform that optimizes corporate invoice management, announced a $50 million Series C financing round, led by Insight Partners with participation from Signal Fire and Nextworld Capital.

The company launched in 2015 with the goal of simplifying the process of invoice management. Why is that needed? Services and software are purchased by employees of companies across a variety of departments. The resulting invoices then land in the finance department, a part of companies that can be a bit siloed. Finance is then left to determine a number of factors, like why something was purchased, whether it delivered and if the invoice should it be paid at all.

Stampli turns each bill into a communications hub, connecting the folks in finance to other stakeholders on the purchase, including the vendor. Its system uses machine learning to recognize patterns around how the organization allocates cost, manage approval workflows and determine what data can be extracted from invoices.

Stampli has been historically payment-platform agnostic, meaning that its customers could use whatever payment method or provider they wanted. However, in early 2020, Stampli launched Direct Pay, its own payments product that solves some of the stickier problems for the accounting department. This fits into the general trend of seeing modern software companies bake a payments option into their services, adding a revenue stream to their books in the process.

Stampli, an invoice management software startup, launches a payments product

Because Stampli's core product focused on the context of individual transactions, it plays well with its payments product. For example, folks who pay through ACH (which comes at a low, flat cost) usually suffer from the fact that the payment method likes to group multiple transactions into a single sum, which removes context. That issue can make it a huge headache for accounts payable to reconcile individual purchases. But because Stampli already understands the context of individual transactions, it can fill in the blanks for accounting while still allowing them to use ACH for payments.

Of course, Stampli remains payments agnostic, letting organizations use whatever provider they'd like. Still, co-founder and CEO Eyal Feldman says that between 20-25% of Stampli's customers use Direct Pay.

"There are all these payment providers that monetize on the payments themselves," said Feldman. "We provide payments as a service to our customers to give them the easiest way to manage that part of the process. There is a revenue stream coming from Direct Pay but that isn't the reason we do it. We want to turn payments into a commodity."

Stampli will use the new funding to sprint into scaling, aiming to double the size of the business in the next year. Thus far, Stampli has about 1,000 customers, and has managed $20 billion in transactions.

The latest round brings Stampli's total amount of funding to $87 million, which has come from investors such as Signal Fire and UpWest.

All B2B startups are in the payments business

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates next year, much earlier than policy makers have indicated, after blowout U.S. consumer-price data Wednesday intensified the debate about how hot inflation could run.Eurodollar futures contracts are pricing in more than 80% odds of a quarter-point rate increase by the end of 2022, up from a two-in-three chance at the start of the week. That’s roughly a full year earlier than policy makers have signaled and comes amid growing calls from the likes of former New York Fed President William Dudley, who says the central bank not only needs to raise rates, but should likely do so by much more than investors expect.Treasury yields and market-based expectations also popped higher after the month-over-month inflation reading was the highest since 2009, but the relatively contained magnitude of these moves suggested traders were not yet envisioning runaway inflation for the near term. Breakeven rates up to five years subsequently fell off their New York session highs, while eurodollar futures volumes were back to levels seen at the start of last week.“Inflation fears are not unfounded,” said Shahid Ladha, head of Group-of-10 rates strategy for the Americas at BNP Paribas SA. “Inflation and breakevens should continue to rise. However, in the second half of year, the rate of price gains could trend lower.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.