Stampli Recognized by G2's 2023 Best Software Awards

·3 min read

Stampli Receives Numerous G2 Best Software Awards in 2023 for Best Software Product, Best Global Software Company, Best Accounting & Finance Product, and Highest Satisfaction Product.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions, today announces it has been recognized in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, where Stampli earned several spots on G2's Best Software Products lists for 2023 including: Best Software Products, Best Global Software Companies, Best Accounting & Finance Products, and Highest Satisfaction Products.

Stampli has been recognized in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, earning several spots on its Best Software Products for 2023 lists.
Stampli has been recognized in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, earning several spots on its Best Software Products for 2023 lists.

  • Best Software Products: This marks the second consecutive year Stampli made G2's Top 100 flagship awards list. Stampli is one of two AP Automation players to earn a spot.

  • Global Best Software Companies: Stampli is also one of two AP Automation players to earn a spot on their prestigious awards list.

  • Best Accounting & Finance Products: Stampli earns the #2 position out of 50, behind only Bill.com, and in front of Airbase, AvidXchange, Tipalti, and SAP Concur.

  • Highest Satisfaction Products: Stampli is recognized in the #21 position out of 100, in front of notable technologies such as Gong and Apollo.io.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

"We always listen when our customers speak, and we couldn't be more thrilled about what they have to say today," said Dave Prager, Vice President of Marketing at Stampli. "We work every day to earn the confidence of our customers by ensuring our software meets the ever-evolving needs of AP teams. What we see in the G2 Best Software Awards is evidence our customers are guiding us in the right direction."

The G2 "Best Of" lists are determined by a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, in addition to customer review data published during the 2022 calendar year. Stampli earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback.

Here's What a Mid-Market Customer Had to Say:

"Integrating Stampli with our ERP was much easier than our team could have anticipated. Stampli has created efficiencies in uploading invoices, tracking, approvals, and a one-stop for messaging within the system. It has been extremely user-friendly and it has exceeded expectations."

Here's What an Enterprise Customer Had to Say:

"The workflow is effortless and straightforward, and the UI/UX is excellent. The system is fully integrated with our ERP. We're saving time and effort from the AP side and users' side, which increases the production for the involved functions."

In addition to Stampli's placement in the 2023 Best Software Awards, G2 also recognized the company as a Winter 2023 market Leader in the AP Automation software category for the 14th consecutive quarter.

To learn more about the G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, visit our blog.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's artificial intelligence (AI), Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify General Ledger-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Acumatica, Dealertrack, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Stampli)
(PRNewsfoto/Stampli)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stampli-recognized-by-g2s-2023-best-software-awards-301748240.html

SOURCE Stampli

