Stamps.com Announces CEO Transition

·3 min read

Long time CEO Ken McBride Steps Down; Nathan Jones appointed new CEO

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamps.com, a leading global provider of ecommerce software that operates industry leading brands including ShipStation, Stamps.com, MetaPack, and ShipEngine, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ken McBride has decided to step down, and that Nathan Jones has been appointed its new Chief Executive Officer effective today. Mr. Jones has been the President and CEO of ShipStation and several other brands within the organization for the past 7 years. Mr. Jones will also join the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. McBride will remain at the Company through year end to assist in the transition and will also remain on the Stamps.com Board of Directors going forward.

Stamps.com
Stamps.com

Jones becomes CEO of Stamps.com with over 20 years of leadership, management, and culture experience within the fulfillment software industry. He joined Stamps.com following the acquisition of ShipStation, where he was the President and CEO. Prior to joining ShipStation, he was President of Journey Educational Marketing after Journey acquired Academic Superstore. Jones founded and served as President and CEO of Academic Superstore for 10 years. He has a proven record of operational experience in product strategy and innovation, organization and business transformation, and building enduring teams and cultures.

"We're excited that Nathan will be the next CEO at Stamps.com, helping us as we continue to pursue our mission of providing merchants the tools to solve global shipping and logistics problems," said Charles Goodman, Chairman of Stamps.com and Operating Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Nathan is a seasoned executive with deep domain expertise and operational excellence and has had a significant impact on the company these past 7 years. He is the perfect choice to lead Stamps.com through its next phase of growth. We thank Ken McBride for his vision, leadership, and dedication to the company over the past 22 years and are looking forward to Nathan taking the baton from Ken and building upon the strong reputation the company has."

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at Stamps.com and lead the company in its next chapter," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Stamps.com. "Under the visionary leadership of Ken McBride, Stamps.com has become the leader in solving shipping and logistics problems for merchants around the globe. Our company will continue our mission to assist every merchant, wherever they sell and however they ship, exceptionally efficient at fulfilling orders. With Stamps.com industry leading solutions, a strong commitment to the needs of our merchants, and the operational expertise of Thoma Bravo, we will continue to grow and create value throughout the ecommerce ecosystem."

Ken McBride, the Company's former CEO, said, "Nathan has shown exceptional leadership during his time at Stamps.com and the next stage of the company will benefit from his experiences and vision. Our merchants depend on us to provide software products that provide simple solutions to complex logistical problems and Nathan brings a merchant-focused vision and a superior level of proven results. I look forward to watching the success of the company under his leadership and to continuing to participate as a member of the Board of Directors."

About Stamps.com
The complex challenges of shipping and logistics bring growing pains that fast-growing brands struggle to navigate across the globe. Delivering products into the hands of customers quickly and affordably is a challenge for all online sellers. At Stamps.com, we serve and champion these merchants every day. Our software solutions solve shipping and logistics problems so that merchants can scale easily and deliver incredible customer experiences. Stamps.com is a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping merchants move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. The Stamps.com global product family includes ShipStation, MetaPack, Endicia, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, and GlobalPost with offices in Austin, El Segundo, Sunnyvale, St. Louis, London, and Sydney.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Reap
Kickstand Communications
becca@meetkickstand.com
(512) 554-1715

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stampscom-announces-ceo-transition-301412595.html

SOURCE Stamps.com

