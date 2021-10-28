U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.00
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,439.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,630.50
    +43.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.87
    -0.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +0.95 (+5.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5890
    -0.2210 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,199.58
    +449.28 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.49
    -42.83 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.54
    -19.73 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management wins two International Awards at the ninth edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

·4 min read

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a reputed finance company from Nigeria, has won the "Best Asset Management Company - Nigeria, 2021" and "Best Mutual Funds Provider - Nigeria, 2021" awards for 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

GBM_Final_Logo
GBM_Final_Logo

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

Commenting on Stanbic IBTC Asset Management winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Despite the challenges posed by the rocky financial landscape of Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has braved the odds and pulled far ahead of the competition. The recognition of these two prestigious awards plus the recent announcement that Stanbic IBTC is the leading stockbroker in Nigeria demonstrates the incredible performance of this company in the year 2021."

Commenting on winning the awards, Oladele Sotubo (CE) said, "I am profoundly honoured to receive these awards for our contribution to the asset management industry. I am reminded of one of our core values which is constantly raising the bar, and it is part of who we are, what we do and why we exist. I dedicate these awards to our skilful and dedicated staff who work incredibly hard to consistently deliver value to our customers. We are committed to innovation, and we are constantly working to improve customer experience. Thank you, Global Brand Magazine, for the recognition."

About Stanbic IBTC Asset Management

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited commenced operations in January 1996 and is the largest asset management company in Nigeria with assets under management in excess of ₦800 billion from over 147,000 clients. The firm has consistently maintained an impressive track record of effectively managing risk to deliver performance consistent with its clients' objectives. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited recently launched the ₦100bn Infrastructure Fund and manages some of Nigeria's highest performing mutual funds, including the newly introduced Stanbic IBTC Enhanced Fixed Income Fund, the Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund. The company also serves as the Fund Manager for the largest REIT listed in Nigeria.

As a Fund or Portfolio Manager and Investment Adviser, it offers its numerous clients, products and services ranging from traditional asset classes (like equities, fixed income securities and mutual funds) to alternative investment options such as unlisted equities and private equity opportunities. The company also offers financial advisory to a wide range of clients and makes recommendations to help them plan towards meeting their investment goals and objectives.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Check out the links below for Social Media Shout outs:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3bfkMH3
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3GqXAnp
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3nysYYH
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ns8fFT

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanbic-ibtc-asset-management-wins-two-international-awards-at-the-ninth-edition-of-global-brands-magazine-awards-301410698.html

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

    As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its target for short-term interest rates at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0% at the two-day rate review that ended on Thursday. In fresh quarterly estimates, the BOJ cut its consumer inflation forecast for the year ending in March 2022 to 0% from 0.6% due largely to the impact of cellphone fee cuts and a change in the base year for the price index.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Shell Sets Bigger CO2-Reduction Target as Profit Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaLike its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • LendingClub Corp (LC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the LendingClub's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Teladoc Stock Is Down Again After Earnings. This Time Results Beat Expectations.

    The virtual health company lost less money and reported higher revenue than expected in the third quarter.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.