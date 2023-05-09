Stand Out For Good and Reality Based Group Celebrate Strategic Partnership

Stand Out For Good and Reality Based Group are excited to celebrate their strategic partnership, combining Stand Out For Good's desire to build the leading purpose-based home brand, making a difference every day for guests and team members utilizing RBG's world class CX-led evaluation techniques and solutions.

Stand Out For Good and Reality Based Group Partner to Enhance Guest Experience

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Stand Out For Good, a national fashion retailer and rapidly growing women's retail brand with five (5) unique brands and over 150 stores across the United States, has announced a partnership with Reality Based Group (RBG), a leading provider of guest experience measurement and management solutions.

The partnership aims to elevate the guest experience for all of the Stand Out For Good stores, including: Altar'd State, Arula, Vow'd, Tullabee, and AS Revival stores through RBG's innovative technology and expertise. RBG will provide its state-of-the-art mystery shopping and feedback tools to help all brands intimately understand and improve the customer journey at every touchpoint.

"We are excited to serve these amazing brands to enhance their guest experience and help them meet the needs of today's evolving and sophisticated guests," said Josh Stern, CEO of Reality Based Group. "Our solutions provide actionable insights and enable brands to make data-driven decisions that drive customer loyalty and satisfaction."

All of the Stand Out For Good companies pride themselves on creating a welcoming and inspiring environment for customers to shop, and the partnership with RBG will further elevate the guest experience by ensuring that every visit is met with exceptional service and support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reality Based Group to enhance our guest experience and continue to provide our customers with a personalized and unforgettable shopping experience," said Brett Eiffert, VP of Store Operations at Altar'd State. "Our guests are our top priority, and this partnership allows us to gain valuable insights and continually improve the services we offer."

RBG's innovative solutions and Stand Out For Good's commitment to exceptional customer service make for a powerful partnership that will benefit both companies and their customers alike.

For more information about Reality Based Group and their solutions, visit https://www.realitybasedgroup.com.

