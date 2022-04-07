U.S. markets closed

Stand Mixer Market Worth US$ 2,581.23 million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·7 min read
Stand Mixer Market projected to reach US$ 2,581.23 million by 2028 from US$ 1,826.01 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Stand Mixer Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Tilt-Head and Bowl-Lift), End User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography. The growth of the processed food industry and new product innovations in the market drive the growth of the market. Europe held the largest share of the global stand mixer market in 2020. The high demand for processed food items in the region is creating demand for stand mixers. The significant growth in the processed food industry would offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the coming years. Players are adding new features in their products to improve the functionalities, boosting the market growth in the region.


Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Stand Mixer Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026868/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1,826.01 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 2,581.23 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

150

No. Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

60

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, End User, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Stand Mixer Market: Competition Landscape

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; The Whirlpool Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Breville; SMEG S.p.A.; Hobart; Ankarsrum Kitchen AB; Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.; Kenwood Limited; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; and Panasonic are among the key players operating in the global stand mixer market.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global stand mixer market. Europe region comprises several developed and developing economies, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, among others. In Europe region, the demand for stand mixers is increasing with the growing population, high disposal income, the surge in interest in domestic baking and cooking, the advent of the new commercial establishment such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes, and the inclusion of new features and functionalities in stand mixers are bolstering the growth of the stand mixer market in this region.


Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00026868/


Based on type, the tilt-head segment led the global stand mixer market in 2020. These mixers have a switch that allows tilting the mixerâ€™s head back to add ingredients. The tilt-head mixers have a lever on the side that allows to unlock the head and tilt it up and back, giving access to the mixing bowl. Also, these are the most convenient for home use as theyâ€™re compact and easy to use while still providing the power to handle all baking as well as mixing tasks.

The development of many new commercial establishments such as hotels, cafes, and restaurants are anticipated to propel market growth. They require numerous appliances like stand mixers to perform their daily operations efficiently. This emergence of new commercial establishments is leading to an upsurge in the purchase of stand mixers. As such establishments require continuous cooking operations that need to be quick, they use stand mixers and other appliances to increase operational efficiencies and lessen waiting time.


Growth in Processed Food Industry

The high consumption of bakery products and confectionaries in many economies across the world drives the stand mixer market growth. The processed food market is growing in many developing countries due to an increase in population and surge in consumer buying power. Thus, the growth in the processed food industry bolsters the stand mixer market globally.


Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00026868/


Stand Mixer Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end user, the stand mixer market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment held a larger share of the market in 2020. Stand mixers are used in day-to-day mixing and baking applications in residences. The mixers are increasingly used in many households due to convenience and advantages offered by them.

Based on end user, the residential segment led the global stand mixer market in 2020. Growth of the residential sector supported by positive government measures is expected to promote the demand for stand mixer in the global market scenario. With the surge in population, significant growth in the real estate and residential sector has been witnessed. Also, these days people are trying to recreate their favourite baking recipes at home. From savoury delicacies to sweet treats all across the globe, people are pushing their cooking skills to their optimum levels. Stand mixers are aimed at keen baking enthusiasts and home bakers.


Buy Premium Copy of Stand Mixer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026868/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Stand Mixer Market

Many economies have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governments of various economies are taking possible steps to restrict the spread of the virus by announcing a country-wide lockdown. The pandemic has created slightly positive impact on the stand mixer market. There was an increase in home baking and cooking activities as many people were staying at home and cooking for themselves. This has created demand for stand mixers. With the reopening of business activities in various countries, the demand for stand mixers is expected to increase in the coming months.

Growth in food & beverage blending and mixing is the key opportunity for the global stand mixer market. The major players' technological innovations in this market offer faster mixing & blending and high precision and hygiene. Owing to the increasing demand for various food & beverage products, manufacturers in these industries are looking forward to equipping state-of-the-art production facilities with automated machinery and systems.


Browse More Related Reports –

Fiber Cement Siding Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, and Others), Type (Clapboard, Shingles, and Stone or Stucco), and End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Wireless Intercom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Outdoor Intercom and Indoor Intercom), Technology (Wi-Fi Band, Radio Frequency, and Others), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Industry (Hospitality, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Event Management, Security & Surveillance, and Others)

Smart Bathroom Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Smart Windows, Hand Dryers, Touch-less Cisterns, Touch-less Soap Dispensers, Smart Toilets, Touch-less Faucets and Others); and End User (Residential and Commercial)

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Grid Type (Grid Connected, Remote/Islanded); Service Type (Engineering and Design Service, Software as a Service (SaaS), Monitoring and Control Service, Operation and Maintenance Service); Vertical (Government and Education, Residential and Commercial, Industrial, Military, Utility) and Geography

Plasterboard Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Form (Square, Tapered, Round and Beveled); Type (Acoustic Plasterboard, Fire-Resistant, Moisture-Resistant, Insulated Plasterboard, Impact Plasterboard and Others); and End-Use Sector (Residential and Commercial)

Infrared Detector Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wavelength (Short Wave Infrared, Medium Wave Infrared, Long Wave Infrared); Type (Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT), Pyroelectric, Microbolometers, Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), Others); Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Medical, Residential and Commercial, Other) and Geography

Heat Reflective Paints And Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Solvent-Based Paints And Coatings, Water-Based Paints And Coatings, Others); End User (Residential And Commercial Infrastructure, Automotive, Industrial Infrastructure And Equipment. Others.) and Geography

Sub-Woofer Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Car Audio, Home Audio, Cinema Sound, Sound Reinforcement, and Others) and End-user (Residential and Commercial)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/stand-mixer-market


