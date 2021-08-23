U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Stand-up Paddleboard Market | Evolving Opportunities with Airhead Sports Group and Boardworks Surf and Sup. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stand-up paddleboard market size will grow up to USD 108.21 million, at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2025. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the stand-up paddleboard market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stand-up Paddleboard Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Stand-up Paddleboard Market Analysis Report by Product (Inflatables and Hardboards), Distribution Channel (Sports goods retailers, Department stores, and online retailers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/stand-up-paddleboard-market-industry-analysis

The stand-up paddleboard market is driven by the growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism. In addition, the innovations in SUPs are anticipated to boost the growth of the Stand-up Paddleboard Market. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is competition from low-cost vendors.

Major Stand-up Paddleboard Companies:

  • Airhead Sports Group

  • Boardworks Surf and Sup.

  • Cascadia Board Co.

  • LAIRDSTANDUP

  • Red Paddle Co.

  • Starboard

  • SUP ATX LLC

  • Tahe Outdoors France SASU

  • Tower

  • Wenonah Canoe

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Inflatables - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hardboards - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Sports goods retailers - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Department stores - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online retailers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

